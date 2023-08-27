Kim Kardashian’s Hair Transformation Journey Continues—with Baby Bangs This Time

Kardashian mingled with a star-studded crowd, including Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, at a charity event last night.

Kim Kardashian debuts baby bangs at a charity event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Kim Kardashian has never been afraid to experiment, be it with fashion, business ventures, or her hair—and the latter is causing quite a stir this weekend. The mogul debuted one of her boldest looks yet, baby bangs (or pretty close to them, anyway), at a charity event in Los Angeles Saturday night, her hair up in a ponytail to further accentuate the change.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Marie Claire, we love the royal family and we love celebrities, and the two worlds collided—kind of—at the This Is About Humanity’s fifth annual charity event, where Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and another famous mom, Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, mingled with other famous faces. (Though tons of luminaries dotted the crowd, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unfortunately not among them.) Page Six reports that the organization “aims to assist separated and reunified families at the U.S. border by providing resources like legal services and mental wellness checkups to migrants.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian, wearing a long black maxi dress, chose this event to debut what is but the latest in a string of hair shakeups: We’ve seen her rock a bob haircut, then Rapunzel-style long caramel blonde hair, then the baby bangs this month alone (and a fourth look, icy blue hair, could make it four if you count the promotional campaign for FX’s upcoming American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, in which she stars).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing’s for sure—you can’t say she doesn’t look happy about the new look.

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

