Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian Reveal They’re Both Members of the Mile-High Club

Just in case you were wondering and dying to know, both Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are members of the mile-high club—critical information revealed on Bieber’s YouTube series “Who’s in My Bathroom?” this week. Bieber said she and Kardashian “go way back,” and also said she wasn’t surprised that the SKIMS founder is a member, People reports.

During their conversation, Bieber suggested they play a game of “Truth or Shot,” where the two would answer “spicy” questions or take a shot if they wanted to avoid spilling. Bieber pulled the question “Have you ever joined the mile-high club?” out of the bowl (the mile-high club, as People so deftly puts it—and for the rare soul who is unaware—“is the unofficial association of people who’ve had sex on a plane while it was in the air.”).

“Yes,” Bieber quickly replied. Kardashian’s response? “Samesies.” (Probably a lot easier to pull off when you fly private or, you know, have your own plane *cough Kim*).

“I was gonna say, I don’t even need to ask you that,” Bieber said. Kardashian faked offense and said “Why? Why do you not need to ask me that?”

“You own a plane,” Bieber said. “I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course—you’re a whore,” Kardashian laughed.

The episode was filmed last August but wasn’t released until last week. The two also spoke about growing up in L.A., described momager Kris Jenner as a “chamber of secrets,” and opened up about fellow celebrities who have slid into their DMs.

“Who is the most surprising person to ever slide in your DMs?” Kardashian asked Bieber.

“Honestly, I’ve, like, looked,” Bieber said. “Like even in the general ones, I’m like, does anybody, like hit me up, and, like, try to say anything, like, strange? But people really don’t. And that is, like, the God’s honest truth, is that I’ve never gotten, like, a sneaky—even before I was married. No. Like, I never had like ‘Oh, this person—like, you’ll never guess this person, like, slid into my DMs.’ Like, I don’t have a story on that. I’m sure you do.”

Kardashian confirmed that she does, in fact, receive a lot of DMs, but she doesn’t respond: “A lot of people slide into my DMs,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie. A lot of inappropriate people.”

“I’m not surprised,” Bieber said.

“I just won’t respond,” Kardashian continued. “Like, you live your life. But I’ll tell you a few,” she said, as she leaned towards Bieber and started whispering.

“Wow, that’s bold,” a shocked Bieber said. “Beyond,” Kardashian replied.

The more you know.