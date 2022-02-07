Kanye West Still Hasn't Signed Papers for Kim Kardashian to Get Her "Single" Status Back, Source Says
Their divorce isn't happening quickly.
Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from ex Kanye "Ye" West in February 2021, but the proceedings are moving slowly.
While Kardashian seems eager for it all to be over, West is slowing the process down.
"Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign," a source tells E! News. "Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts."
This separation has been far from straightforward from the get-go. For months, West hinted he wanted to get back together with Kardashian, something that she appeared not to show any interest in. She began dating Pete Davidson, while West's relationship with Julia Fox has accelerated in recent weeks.
Now, things are getting extra contentious between the exes. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the rapper wrote on Instagram a few days ago in a now-deleted post.
He was referring to the TikTok account Kardashian and daughter North share, and the SKIMS founder was NOT happy about her ex' comments.
"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness.
"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.
"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately, and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Bought a $4 Million Home in London Together
Love this so much!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Parents Again!
Stormi has a little sibling!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
‘Spencer’ Got Snubbed by the BAFTAs, Which Are Headed by Prince William
But it’s not necessarily a bad omen for Kristen Stewart’s Oscar chances.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Parents Again!
Stormi has a little sibling!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Is Looking at Houses in L.A. as Kim Kardashian Romance Gets "Serious"
Big step!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West's Behavior Is Apparently "Bringing Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Closer," Source Says
That doesn't feel like the intended outcome.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Deleted a Photo After People Noticed Some Pretty Terrible Photoshopping
Who approved this...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Sparked Rumors That Kylie Is Having a Girl During a Shopping Trip
They were looking at dolls dressed in pink.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Wore a Teeny Bikini and Giant Fur Boots to Frolic in the Snow
Better her than me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Is Done With Kanye West Drama, Is "Ready for That Chapter to Close"
She just wants things to be easier.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West Said Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Helped Him Attend Chicago's Birthday Party After He Claimed He Wasn't Invited
There are two versions of this story.
By Iris Goldsztajn