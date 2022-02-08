Pete Davidson Casually Called Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"
Yay!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been pretty much official for a while now, but they haven't really commented on their relationship publicly all that much—or at all, if I'm honest.
So, even though it may not seem like a big deal to many people, to me the fact that Davidson just publicly used the word "girlfriend" in reference to Kardashian is huge.
"Well, I don't really have Instagram—I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he told People (The TV Show!) about life when you're famous.
"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."
For Davidson, being in the public eye isn't really too much of a hinderance. "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," he continued. "But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."
Davidson and his GIRLFRIEND (!!!) have been dating for the past few months. They connected while filming a skit together on Saturday Night Live, then were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm, then out on dinner dates. They went Instagram-official when rapper Flavor Flav posted a picture with them and Kris Jenner, and have been going strong ever since—so much so that the SNL comedian is even reportedly checking out houses in his GIRLFRIEND's hometown.
Many congratulations to these lovebirds on defining the relationship, and wishing them all the best!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
