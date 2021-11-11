Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Apparently "Falling for" Pete Davidson, Source Says

Well, well, well!

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york october 24 kim kardashian attends kkw beauty launch at ulta beauty on october 24, 2019 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images for ulta beauty kkw beauty
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

I'm sure there are many conflicting opinions about this, but I am personally extremely excited about these Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumors.

Now, a source has given us new insight into what is possibly happening between the two, and it is much juicier than the previous "oh, they're just friends" reports we've had until now, let me tell you.

Kardashian "is falling for" Davidson, said source tells Us Weekly. "He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens." I don't know about you, but I don't typically "fall for" my good friends—but, like with everything in the celebrity world, anything is possible.

The reality star always leaves hangouts with the comedian "smiling and excited," according to the source, and Kardashian's loved ones are apparently "eager for Kim to have fun and be free." Interesting, very interesting.

san francisco, ca june 03 actor pete davidson performs onstage at the colossal stage during colossal clusterfest at civic center plaza and the bill graham civic auditorium on june 3, 2017 in san francisco, california photo by jeff kravitzfilmmagic
Jeff KravitzGetty Images

As a reminder, people first started to suspect that something might be brewing between the two celebs during Halloween weekend, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm.

They then had dinner together two nights in a row while Kardashian was visiting New York City, once alone in Davidson's native Staten Island, and once with friends in Manhattan.

It looks like all this hanging out was brought about by Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live, on which Davidson is a fixture. The two filmed a skit together, in which they shared a kiss. The first of many??? Unfortunately, nobody seems to know for sure yet.

In the meantime, I'll sleep soundly thinking about Kardashian allegedly "falling for" Davidson, whose appeal has become the source of much debate of late—yep, even EmRata weighed in.

