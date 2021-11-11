Kim Kardashian Is Apparently "Falling for" Pete Davidson, Source Says

I'm sure there are many conflicting opinions about this, but I am personally extremely excited about these Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumors.

Now, a source has given us new insight into what is possibly happening between the two, and it is much juicier than the previous "oh, they're just friends" reports we've had until now, let me tell you.

Kardashian "is falling for" Davidson, said source tells Us Weekly. "He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens." I don't know about you, but I don't typically "fall for" my good friends—but, like with everything in the celebrity world, anything is possible.

The reality star always leaves hangouts with the comedian "smiling and excited," according to the source, and Kardashian's loved ones are apparently "eager for Kim to have fun and be free." Interesting, very interesting.

Jeff Kravitz Getty Images

As a reminder, people first started to suspect that something might be brewing between the two celebs during Halloween weekend, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm.

They then had dinner together two nights in a row while Kardashian was visiting New York City, once alone in Davidson's native Staten Island, and once with friends in Manhattan.

It looks like all this hanging out was brought about by Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live, on which Davidson is a fixture. The two filmed a skit together, in which they shared a kiss. The first of many??? Unfortunately, nobody seems to know for sure yet.

In the meantime, I'll sleep soundly thinking about Kardashian allegedly "falling for" Davidson, whose appeal has become the source of much debate of late—yep, even EmRata weighed in.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

