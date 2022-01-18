Kim Kardashian Is Done With Kanye West Drama, Is "Ready for That Chapter to Close"

Kanye West made headlines this past weekend when he claimed he hadn't been invited to daughter Chicago's birthday party, then was able to attend thanks to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott—but no thanks to ex Kim Kardashian.

As for Kardashian, she was reported to have been taken aback by West's claims. According to a source in the know, he had always been invited if he wanted to be.

Now, a new source tells Us Weekly that Kardashian and her family aren't thrilled with West's claims and recent actions. "Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days," the source says. The Kardashians say West is "uncontrollable" and sharing publicly what amounts to "private matters."

West also previously claimed that his ex wouldn't let him in the house, even when their eldest daughter North wanted to show him something. She "wouldn’t deny him access to the kids," Us Weekly's source says. She "just wants more boundaries and structure, a set parenting plan."

Kardashian isn't loving living in limbo right now following her divorce filing. She is "hoping the divorce is settled soon," the insider concludes. She is "ready for that chapter to close for good."

Kardashian and West, who share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, announced their separation in early 2021. Both stars have since appeared to move on, with Kardashian firing up a surprising flame with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, and West flaunting his new relationship with actress Julia Fox.

But that's not the whole story: West has also repeatedly been rumored to want his ex-wife back, and has even admitted to it himself. You won't be particularly shocked to hear that the ex-wife in questions finds it "strange."