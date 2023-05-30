Kim Kardashian Gives Her Kids This Sweet Token of Love Every Year on Their Birthday—And It Doesn't Cost a Thing

Kim Kardashian has the sweetest tradition with her four kids on their birthdays.

As a reminder, the SKIMS founder is mom to North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

Appearing on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose recently, Kardashian opened up about what it's like to parent her young children, and revealed that being a mom has helped her develop a lot more empathy for her own mother Kris Jenner.

She also shared one of the ways that she connects with all of her children, and it's really lovely.

"Every year, I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter—on their birthday—about what the year was like," she explained.

"Who their friends are, silly words they're saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things that they do, and a little journey of what the year is like.

"It's so fun to see from the first year, now, you know, one of them almost 10 years old.

"I know that they'll appreciate this, I know that they'll appreciate everything that they might have thought I was being a little harsh on, me protecting them. I know that they'll get it. Because I got it with my mom, and I know they'll get it with me."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kardashian admitted how difficult parenting has been since she's been separated from West, as well as speaking about what it's like to date when you have four children.

But despite the challenges she's experienced in recent years, the star told Shetty that she's always been "really content" and knows how to appreciate the beautiful things in her life.

I found the whole episode really illuminating, and you can listen to it below if you like.