Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Try to Set Her Up on Dates

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has a few unlikely helpers when it comes to her dating life.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the budding actress revealed that her children actually try to set her up on dates, despite her admitting she's not necessarily ready to dip her toes back in the dating pool.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not,” she told host Jimmy Fallon, and after confirming that she is, in fact, still single. “They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player.”

Kardashian's response to her children's not-so-secret attempts to hook their mom up with a possible professional athlete? "I’m like, ‘If you only knew,'" she says.

“It’s no, no, no. And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers," she continued. "Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’"

Kardashian is the proud mom of four children—North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Since her split and subsequent divorce, Kardashian has been linked to actor and comedian Pete Davidson and NFL star Odell Beckham, Jr.

She was also married, albeit briefly, to former NBA player Kris Humphries, and previously dated NFL star Reggie Bush and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

In May, rumors started to swirl regarding Kardashian and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. While appearing at the now-infamous Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady Netflix special, the mom-of-four teased: “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might."

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” she continued, making a joke and reference to her 2007 sex tape scandal.

In 2023, in an episode of the Kardashian/Jenner family's reality television show The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she jumped into her relationship with Davidson too quickly after splitting up with Ye.

“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” she said at the time and as the cameras were rolling. “It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to, like, run from things. It’s better to deal, heal...then feel.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. By October of the same year, Kardashian and Davidson were seen holding hands. In March 2022, the pair posted photos together on Instagram, well before Kardashian was legally declared single in November of 2022.

Clearly, Kardashian has learned from her past and has decided, despite her children's best intentions, to take it slow when it comes to dating again.