Um, So, Kim Kardashian Realized She Photographed a Mystery Woman in a Selfie She Took at Home

I don't believe in ghosts, but I also don't not believe in ghosts?

Anyway, Kim Kardashian shared a super freaky photo on Instagram recently. At first glance, it looks like a very nice makeup-free mirror-selfie, but if you look closer, there's a shadowy figure of a woman in the back.

While this could well have been any member of staff, or a sister or friend of Kardashian's, the SKIMS founder confirmed it wasn't in her caption.

She wrote, "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window"

It's fine! All very normal! Nothing to see here!!!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

While I cross all my fingers and toes for Kardashian that there's a very normal and not poltergeist-y explanation for this, let's take a closer look at the original goal of the selfie: showing off a cute look.

In the photo, the reality star is wearing a candy pink t-shirt dress which is pinned in a bunch of places—presumably preparing to be altered to fit her. Other than that, she's rocking an off-duty look of a makeup-free face, flaunting her flawless skin, topped off with a messy bun.

The whole effect is very "what I think I look like when I'm just chilling at home, but like a million times nicer because it's a Kardashian we're talking about."

Anyway, back to ghostly matters, I can only hope Kardashian will be following up with a rational explanation any time now. OK, bye!