Um, So, Kim Kardashian Realized She Photographed a Mystery Woman in a Selfie She Took at Home

I don't believe in ghosts, but I also don't not believe in ghosts?
Anyway, Kim Kardashian shared a super freaky photo on Instagram recently. At first glance, it looks like a very nice makeup-free mirror-selfie, but if you look closer, there's a shadowy figure of a woman in the back.
While this could well have been any member of staff, or a sister or friend of Kardashian's, the SKIMS founder confirmed it wasn't in her caption.
She wrote, "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window"
It's fine! All very normal! Nothing to see here!!!!!
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
While I cross all my fingers and toes for Kardashian that there's a very normal and not poltergeist-y explanation for this, let's take a closer look at the original goal of the selfie: showing off a cute look.
In the photo, the reality star is wearing a candy pink t-shirt dress which is pinned in a bunch of places—presumably preparing to be altered to fit her. Other than that, she's rocking an off-duty look of a makeup-free face, flaunting her flawless skin, topped off with a messy bun.
The whole effect is very "what I think I look like when I'm just chilling at home, but like a million times nicer because it's a Kardashian we're talking about."
Anyway, back to ghostly matters, I can only hope Kardashian will be following up with a rational explanation any time now. OK, bye!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Protect Their Family's Privacy, And What This Means for Their Summer Vacation: Royal Expert
The press typically respect their wishes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Isn't "A Workaholic Like His Father," Royal Expert Claims
He's got more of a work-life balance.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Dua Lipa Bares Her Nipples, Margot Robbie Recreates a Barbie Look From 1960, And Everyone Wears Pink Suits: Style Dispatches From the 'Barbie' Premiere
!!!!!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Brought an Entire Glam Team With Her to Renew Her Driver's License Picture at the DMV
If only we could all be this extra.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Says Kourtney "Doesn't Have Any Friends" Amid Dolce & Gabbana Drama
KIM!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Feel Like a Kardashian: "I Didn't Choose This Life"
We don't choose our family, etc.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in New Photos Following Joyous Pregnancy Announcement
So happy for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Gives Her Kids This Sweet Token of Love Every Year on Their Birthday—And It Doesn't Cost a Thing
So touching.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Has Finally Confirmed Her Son's Name on 'The Kardashians'
So adorable!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Got Vulnerable About Dating With 4 Kids: "Who's Ever Gonna Want to Date Me?"
But she knows her person will come along.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Says She's Always Been "Really Content" Even During Difficult Times: "I Don't Need People to Make Me Happy"
She's cracked the code for happiness.
By Iris Goldsztajn