So Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating, Or What?

When you’re as attractive and as eligible as both (relatively) recently divorced Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are, put both in the same room and rumors will start to fly. That’s exactly what happened this week, after Kardashian and Brady both attended Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party over the holiday weekend.

The annual white party was the see and be seen event, and the two “were super flirty with each other,” a source told The Daily Mail , continuing that the duo was “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

Per Page Six , the newly retired NFL quarterback “is exactly [Kardashian’s] type.” It wouldn’t be the first NFL quarterback she’s dated: She once had a longstanding relationship with former quarterback Reggie Bush.

At the party, Brady kept mostly to football friends, chatting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, and the Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. For her part, Kardashian spoke with Rubin and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé and hung out with her close friend La La Anthony.

Kardashian is said to be on the hunt for a vacation home in the exclusive Bahamian neighborhood where Brady already has property: “Kim and Tom are friendly,” a source said. “She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

Yet, where there’s smoke, there might not be fire in this case. A rep for Brady said, per Entertainment Tonight , that “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.” Per People , Kardashian has a “crush” on Brady and spoke to him at the aforementioned white party, but a source said there’s nothing romantic going on at the moment. “They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” the insider said. “Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now.” That said—empowered by the 11 shots she admitted taking at the party—“later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom,” a source said.

And though Brady might not be gunning for Kardashian right now, he seemed interested in another brunette beauty at the Fourth of July party. A source said Brady had a “pretty good interaction” with Emily Ratajkowski, who also dated Kardashian’s most recent ex, Pete Davidson. “I wouldn’t say it was a romance [vibe],” the insider said. “It was fun, and everyone was dressed to impress. They were definitely speaking at different times throughout the night.”

