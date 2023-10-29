The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)

Spooky season is here, and out come the Halloween costumes—though we've still got 48 hours to go until the big day, this weekend, fueled in particular by the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night, already has us assessing which costumes are our favorites. Here's who made the list.
Kourtney Kardashian as sister Kim, circa 2013
Though Kourtney Kardashian is due with her fourth child (a boy, and her first with husband Travis Barker) any day now, she couldn't let Halloween pass by without participating. For the holiday, she brought out an archived piece: younger sister Kim's 2013 (largely panned) look she wore to the Met Gala, while Kim was heavily pregnant with her first child, daughter North.
North West as dad Kanye's "Dropout Bear"
Halloween is a big deal to the Kardashian family, and, speaking of North West, she channeled her dad Kanye's "Dropout Bear" for her costume this year. The bear first appeared on the cover of West's 2004 album The College Dropout; the bear wore the exact outfit North is wearing on the cover of his 2007 album, Graduation.
Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe
Kendall Jenner hosted her own Halloween party this weekend, and the hostess with the most-est turned it out as Marilyn Monroe for the occasion. Guests at Jenner's party included Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum, and Zoe Kravitz, among others.
Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba as Britney Spears in the "Toxic" music video
We liked these two looks, both from different parts of Britney Spears' 2003 music video for her single "Toxic," so much that we made an entire post about it.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as characters from "Kill Bill"
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived at the Casamigos party as bloody characters from the Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill, Fox as schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari (complete with blood pouring from her eyes) and Kelly in the yellow jumpsuit famously worn by Uma Thurman.
Separately: Justin Bieber as a snorkeler and Hailey Bieber as both a vampire and Rachel Green from "Friends"
The Biebers divided and conquered Halloween this weekend, Justin at the Casamigos party in a pink and orange Hawaiian shirt complete with a snorkel and flippers, and Hailey on Instagram in two looks: a vampire and, in a total 180, Rachel Green from Friends.
Together: Justin and Hailey Bieber as the Flintstones
Name a more iconic couple than Justin and Hailey: the Flintstones? Potentially. After Justin attended the Casamigos party Friday night solo (see above), the Biebers stepped out jointly, dressed as characters from the iconic television show for a party Saturday night.
Kelsea Ballerini as Margot Robbie's Barbie
Somebody had to do it, and it was Kelsea Ballerini who channeled one of the most iconic characters of 2023, Margot Robbie's Barbie from the blockbuster Greta Gerwig film of the same name, for a Halloween party in New York City.
Honorable mentions
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Members of the Royal Family Can’t Celebrate Halloween Publicly Because of a Rule Set by Queen Victoria
Protocol strikes again.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Matthew Perry Revealed the Heartbreaking Reason Why He Was Never Able to Watch Himself Onscreen in ‘Friends’
Perry died yesterday in an apparent drowning at his L.A. home.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Matthew Perry Almost Turned Down the Audition to Play Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’
Then fate intervened.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba Show Support for Britney Spears, Arriving at the Same Halloween Party in Two Different Looks from Spears' "Toxic" Music Video
They stand with Britney.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Clapped Back at People Being Weirdos About Her Baby's Head
Stop being weirdos, you weirdos??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber Absolutely Goes There About Those Rampant Pregnancy Rumors: When It Happens, “You, As In the Internet, Will Be The Last To Know”
“And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f—ing care.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If We Think Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian’s Feud is Bad Now, It Was Much Worse During this Time Period
“The joys of sisterhood,” Kourtney wrote in a birthday tribute to her sister.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Don’t Expect to See Kourtney Kardashian Barker for a Long Time After She Gives Birth
She won’t be leaving the house for a significant amount of time.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Says She's "So Proud" of Britney Spears for Writing Her Memoir
The two have been friends for years.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Happiness Comes When She Gets "The F*** Away" From Her Family, Especially Kim
They had a really painful phone call.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber Takes Paris in Daring Hot Pants-Meets-Sweeping Trench Coat Combo
Fantastique.
By Rachel Burchfield