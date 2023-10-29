The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)

It was hard to choose.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Halloween 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Spooky season is here, and out come the Halloween costumes—though we've still got 48 hours to go until the big day, this weekend, fueled in particular by the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night, already has us assessing which costumes are our favorites. Here's who made the list.

Kourtney Kardashian as sister Kim, circa 2013

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Instagram)

Though Kourtney Kardashian is due with her fourth child (a boy, and her first with husband Travis Barker) any day now, she couldn't let Halloween pass by without participating. For the holiday, she brought out an archived piece: younger sister Kim's 2013 (largely panned) look she wore to the Met Gala, while Kim was heavily pregnant with her first child, daughter North.

North West as dad Kanye's "Dropout Bear"

North West dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: TikTok)

Halloween is a big deal to the Kardashian family, and, speaking of North West, she channeled her dad Kanye's "Dropout Bear" for her costume this year. The bear first appeared on the cover of West's 2004 album The College Dropout; the bear wore the exact outfit North is wearing on the cover of his 2007 album, Graduation.

Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

Kendall Jenner Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner hosted her own Halloween party this weekend, and the hostess with the most-est turned it out as Marilyn Monroe for the occasion.  Guests at Jenner's party included Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum, and Zoe Kravitz, among others.

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba as Britney Spears in the "Toxic" music video

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba dressed up as Britney Spears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We liked these two looks, both from different parts of Britney Spears' 2003 music video for her single "Toxic," so much that we made an entire post about it.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as characters from "Kill Bill"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived at the Casamigos party as bloody characters from the Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill, Fox as schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari (complete with blood pouring from her eyes) and Kelly in the yellow jumpsuit famously worn by Uma Thurman.

Separately: Justin Bieber as a snorkeler and Hailey Bieber as both a vampire and Rachel Green from "Friends"

Justin Bieber dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Instagram)

Hailey Bieber dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Instagram)

The Biebers divided and conquered Halloween this weekend, Justin at the Casamigos party in a pink and orange Hawaiian shirt complete with a snorkel and flippers, and Hailey on Instagram in two looks: a vampire and, in a total 180, Rachel Green from Friends.

Together: Justin and Hailey Bieber as the Flintstones 

Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name a more iconic couple than Justin and Hailey: the Flintstones? Potentially. After Justin attended the Casamigos party Friday night solo (see above), the Biebers stepped out jointly, dressed as characters from the iconic television show for a party Saturday night.

Kelsea Ballerini as Margot Robbie's Barbie

Kelsea Ballerini dressed up for Halloween 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Somebody had to do it, and it was Kelsea Ballerini who channeled one of the most iconic characters of 2023, Margot Robbie's Barbie from the blockbuster Greta Gerwig film of the same name, for a Halloween party in New York City.

Honorable mentions

Ariana Grande dressed up for Halloween 2023

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Instagram)

Molly Sims Halloween 2023

Molly Sims

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Lovato Halloween 2023

Demi Lovato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Conrad Halloween 2023

Lauren Conrad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halsey Halloween 2023

Halsey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton Halloween 2023

Paris Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerbers Halloween 2023

The Gerber family (dad Rande, cofounder of Casamigos; mom Cindy Crawford; son Presley; and daughter Kaia) and Kaia's boyfriend Austin Butler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zoe Halloween 2023

Rachel Zoe and husband Roger Berman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandra Ambrosio Halloween 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Image credit: Getty Images)
