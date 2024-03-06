So, Kim Kardashian Is Basically a Full-Time Actress Now

Kim Kardashian is certainly no stranger to being in front of the cameras, but when she took on a scripted role in American Horror Story: Delicate—as opposed to reality television, with which her name has become synonymous—we thought her dip into acting would be brief. It seems as though Kardashian has barely scratched the surface when it comes to film and television gigs, as People reports that the multihyphenate is set to appear in an upcoming thriller film written by Gossip Girl screenwriter Natalie Krinsky and producer by Bruna Papandrea of Big Little Lies and Gone Girl fame.

The project would be for Amazon MGM Studios, and “Krinsky is writing a script based on an original idea and created the idea for the upcoming film with Kardashian in mind to star,” the outlet reports. No plot details, title, or other casting announcements for the upcoming movie have been announced as of yet.

Kardashian earlier this week in Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her recurring role as entertainment publicist Siobhan on American Horror Story: Delicate, Kardashian made waves when she agreed to the project, in which she stars alongside Emma Roberts. Kardashian appeared in all five of the horror series’ episodes in the season’s first half, and the second half of the season is scheduled to premiere on April 3. The series marked her first foray into acting in over a decade, save for original cameo roles as herself; she also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Kardashian shared at the 2023 Met Gala last May that she took acting lessons in preparation for her role on American Horror Story: “I think it’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she said. “I’m so excited for the experience.”

Of the acting lessons, Kardashian added “It’s a challenge—I like to challenge myself.”

Already one of the most famous women in the world, Kardashian seems to be pursuing an acting career with intent (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the forthcoming thriller film, Kardashian is expanding her acting range by dipping into comedy, as well, Marie Claire previously reported. She is planning to both produce and star in an upcoming female-driven comedy called The Fifth Wheel, personally pitching the film and attending “each meeting to deliver her pitch,” Page Six reports. Kardashian’s “skills as a businesswoman appear to have swayed Hollywood, as multiple studies are ‘lining up to get in business’ with her.” Though it’s currently unknown who else will star alongside Kardashian in the ensemble comedy—or when it will be released—we do know it is written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. Kardashian is slated to play the lead in the movie, which was purchased by Netflix from the streaming giant’s “mid-budget” team, which means that Netflix plans to spend between $30 million to $80 million on the project.

And those aren't all of the roles on her suddenly very full acting dance card—as she continues to study to become a lawyer, Kardashian will reportedly play one on television, as well, in another Ryan Murphy project, this time for Hulu (his first time working with the network, to boot, but not Kardashian's—her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, makes its home there). Kardashian—who, again, is also producing—will play a Laura Wasser-inspired lawyer in a new legal drama series, where she’ll “play Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm,” Deadline reports. (Wasser was actually Kardashian’s divorce lawyer, in an instance of art meeting life.)

It was originally thought Kardashian's turn on "American Horror Story" was a one off acting gig, but Kardashian has been pursuing more and more scripted projects as of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Murphy, Kardashian, and Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner, all of whom are executive producing, are charged with choosing three other actresses to play Kardashian’s “glamorous and accomplished law partners, and an A-list actor to play her onscreen love interest,” Deadline reports. “The series is eyeing a production start in late 2024 for an early 2025 premiere.”

If scripted film and television projects aren’t enough, Kardashian will also produce and appear in a three-part docuseries about Elizabeth Taylor for BBC, currently using the working title Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

If you’re keeping score, this latest thriller movie will see Kardashian appearing in forthcoming projects on FX, BBC, Netflix, Hulu, and now, Amazon, proving that it truly is almost impossible to keep up with this Kardashian.