Kim Kardashian Will Play the Lead Role in Forthcoming Ensemble Comedy 'The Fifth Wheel'—Which Was Just Bought By Netflix

The streaming giant won a competitive bidding war for distribution rights.

As Marie Claire previously reported, Kim Kardashian is tackling comedy for her next acting credit—a movie called The Fifth Wheel, which has been embroiled in a bidding war between studios.

Kardashian will not just act in the female-driven film but will also produce it, and was hands-on in pitching the movie, even attending each meeting to deliver her pitch. Kardashian’s “skills as a businesswoman appear to have swayed Hollywood, as multiple studios as ‘lining up to get in business’ with her,” Page Six reports.

Deadline reported that “Multiple bids are already on the table, as five studios battle for the package.” And it seems we have a winner: after a bidding war, the movie is coming to *drum roll please* Netflix, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The week-long battle of the studios saw the streaming service emerge victorious, acquiring the distribution rights to the forthcoming comedy. Kardashian is set to lead the ensemble cast—though we don’t yet know who else will star in the film alongside her.

The movie was written by Janine Brito and Paula Pell, the latter’s credits including Saturday Night Live. For those who wonder if Kardashian can pull off a comedy—lest we forget her pretty impressive turn on SNL in October 2021.

The Fifth Wheel was courted by several different distributors and a theatrical release was considered, The Hollywood Reporter reports; but, ultimately, we’ll be able to watch the film from the comfort of our own couches. 

Though it's unclear exactly how much Netflix purchased the film for, TMZ reports that the movie got picked up by the streaming giant's "mid-budget" team, which, according to reports, means that Netflix aims to spend between $30 million to $80 million on the project.

Kardashian’s most recent acting credit was a far departure from comedy—she played celebrity publicist Siobhan Corbyn in the latest season of the anthology horror series American Horror Story: Delicate.

