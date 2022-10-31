King Charles Likely Feels "Betrayed" and "Bewildered" by Meghan Markle's Interview Revelations, Royal Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's estrangement from the Royal Family continues to rage on, despite a few attempts at reconciliation following the Queen's passing.
Now, the main issue at play seems to be the ongoing release of the Sussexes' various media projects—and first and foremost Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, titled SPARE.
This book is likely to cause trouble in the relationship between Harry and his father Charles and brother William, but the release is going ahead as planned anyway, since there was a multimillion-dollar contract at stake.
Speaking on the Royally Us podcast, host Christina Garibaldi asked her guest Christopher Andersen, "Do you feel like Harry maybe, after everything, wants to mend his relationship but now he’s kind of in too deep with this book and he has no choice but to put it out there?"
The royal author answered, "I do, because the Netflix deal... I mean, they’ve set up this new life for themselves as philanthropists and kind of communications moguls with the Spotify deal and the Netflix deal ... and so their hands are tied I think to some extent.
"I mean, I'm sure they want to tell the full and true story, and let's face it, it's not necessarily a pretty one."
Next, Garibaldi asked Andersen how he thinks the royals are reacting to Meghan Markle's various interviews, notably the one with The Cut and the one with Variety.
"I think they pay attention, and I think as far as Charles is concerned specifically, I mean, he feels betrayed," Andersen claimed.
"If you remember the wedding and how Charles took Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom, to sign the guest book and walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle... He really was very fond of her, and I think he's somewhat bewildered.
"The Queen was used to handling this kind of thing. I don't think it threw her as much as it has thrown Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and daughter-in-law who have said some pretty hurtful things... but conceivably justifiably so."
The Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey was seemingly one of the most instrumental events in this growing rift, but the memoir—coupled with the duchess' Archetypes podcast and their joint Netflix docuseries—is unlikely to help heal things.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
