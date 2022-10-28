Prince Harry Isn't "Toning Things Down" With Upcoming Memoir, Despite Rumors He Would: Royal Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince Harry's memoir may be the new Oprah interview, in terms of its ensuing raging debates and factions.
It was announced yesterday, Oct. 27, that the Duke of Sussex' long-awaited book would be released on Jan. 10 under the title SPARE. This, royal expert Jennie Bond says, doesn't bode well in terms of Harry's relationship with the Royal Family, especially with King Charles and Prince William.
"After the Queen's death, there were reports that he would be toning things down," Bond said on BBC Breakfast (via Express).
"But from the publicity and the cover, it looks like that is very far from the case."
The host then said that perhaps the book release would get the whole controversy around it "done" and dusted, but Bond disagreed.
"Is it done? I don't know. These things go on and on," she reminded viewers.
"Once it's there, it will be all over social media as well as the 16 countries it is being published in.
"In some countries, the title is even more damning. I think the Spanish title is not SPARE, but In the Shadows." (Gulp.)
Bond further explained her interpretation of the title and publicity materials.
"All through it, it seems to be saying, 'I have been marginalized, I have not been allowed to live the life I wanted because of the way I was born,'" she said.
"Well, William probably doesn't want to be King either.
"Charles probably didn't want to be King. But you know what, they get on with it."
Sadly, Bond believes that SPARE "can do nothing to heal the rift, particularly between Harry and his brother.
"I don't think it will get much better after January."
Sigh.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
