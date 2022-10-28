Prince Harry Isn't "Toning Things Down" With Upcoming Memoir, Despite Rumors He Would: Royal Expert

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry's memoir may be the new Oprah interview, in terms of its ensuing raging debates and factions.

It was announced yesterday, Oct. 27, that the Duke of Sussex' long-awaited book would be released on Jan. 10 under the title SPARE. This, royal expert Jennie Bond says, doesn't bode well in terms of Harry's relationship with the Royal Family, especially with King Charles and Prince William.

"After the Queen's death, there were reports that he would be toning things down," Bond said on BBC Breakfast (via Express).

"But from the publicity and the cover, it looks like that is very far from the case."

The host then said that perhaps the book release would get the whole controversy around it "done" and dusted, but Bond disagreed.

"Is it done? I don't know. These things go on and on," she reminded viewers.

"Once it's there, it will be all over social media as well as the 16 countries it is being published in.

"In some countries, the title is even more damning. I think the Spanish title is not SPARE, but In the Shadows." (Gulp.)

Bond further explained her interpretation of the title and publicity materials.

"All through it, it seems to be saying, 'I have been marginalized, I have not been allowed to live the life I wanted because of the way I was born,'" she said.

"Well, William probably doesn't want to be King either.

"Charles probably didn't want to be King. But you know what, they get on with it."

Sadly, Bond believes that SPARE "can do nothing to heal the rift, particularly between Harry and his brother.

"I don't think it will get much better after January."

Sigh.