King Charles Will Not Hold "Peace Talks" With Harry and Meghan Before the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims

Sooo, whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up to the coronation in May or not, it sounds like they won't have spoken to King Charles ahead of the event.

The royals are said to be upset following the release of Harry's memoir Spare, but reports have been going around claiming that Charles was planning to hold "peace talks" with the Sussexes to clear the air. Not so, says Omid Scobie.

"I honestly think people don't even know whether Harry and Meghan are going [to the coronation], because I don't think they know whether they are going or not," the royal reporter said on the Common Sense YouTube channel (via Express).

"I've seen reports saying that there will be some kind of family summit before then for Charles to have these conversations with Harry and Meghan.

"From what I understand from sources, this is not true at all."

The Sun previously reported, "Royal sources believe peace talks could take place in the coming months, with Harry flying over from the U.S. to meet King Charles and Prince William.

"One source believes the relationships are 'fixable' but are 'going to take flexibility on all sides.'"

Meanwhile, a source told the Sunday Times (opens in new tab), "It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and the Prince of Wales and a couple of other family members. Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong."

If Scobie is correct, it sounds like the Sussexes have two less-than-ideal options: skip the coronation entirely, or show up knowing everyone there is mad at them. Yikes.