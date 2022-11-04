Kourtney Kardashian Admitted to Feeling Mom Guilt When She Leaves Her Kids to Travel

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kourtney Kardashian is a super devoted mom, but because she and Travis Barker were getting married in Italy, they had to head there in advance of their wedding for dress fittings.
This, the Poosh founder admitted on The Kardashians, made them feel pretty guilty because they would be away from the children for longer than usual.
"Travis and I are going to Milan to do our fittings for our wedding, and our wedding weekend," Kardashian told the camera.
She explained, "This is also the longest time period that me and Travis are leaving our kids.
"From Milan, we go to New York for the Met, and then we finally get to come home to our kids.
"We're both really similar, and get like this guilty feeling, but we shorten it up, like, as much as we can."
Though—as a Kardashian—the mom of three has a super busy schedule, she always makes time for her three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott. (Barker is stepdad to Atiana, 23, and dad to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16.)
A few weeks ago, Kardashian shared some adorable candid pics with her kids on Instagram, writing, "There’s just something about fall, back-to-school night, bed times, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!"
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Unfortunately, mom guilt is all too easy to feel for working parents, given all the pressures to aim for perfection. Even Kate, the Princess of Wales, has admitted to feeling it from time to time, so you're definitely not alone, Kourt.
