Kourtney Kardashian Posted "Morning Person" Tips on Instagram With an 11 a.m. Time Stamp, And People Are Not Thrilled

Kourtney Kardashian is not at all new to controversies of all shapes and sizes, so you probably won't be surprised to hear she's found herself at the center of a new one.
A few days ago, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share an article from her lifestyle brand Poosh titled "How to Become a Morning Person."
So far, so normal, but in order to promote the piece, she posted a photo of hers and husband Travis Barker's breakfast setup: a silver tray atop some plush-looking sheets, loaded with two cups of matcha, one of espresso, two silver spoons (bit on the nose, Kourt, but OK), and two fabric napkins on a plate.
While this setup is already insanely luxurious and likely unattainable for a majority of Kardashian's followers, that's not what had people up in arms about the post, but rather the time stamp the reality star attached to it, which read 11:05 a.m., which doesn't exactly say "morning person" by any stretch.
One follower screenshotted the post and shared it on the subreddit r/KUWTKsnark, writing, "Its 1105 AM and you clearly still in bed being served tea. Try: how to become an early afternoon person with assistance."
This from the family that gave us "get your a** up and work" obviously wasn't particularly pleasing to commenters.
"Most working ppl are staring at the clock waiting for lunch break at 11am..." remarked one person.
"Ah yes, we all now how terrible it is to try to wake up before 2pm…it’s as if we have jobs or something," said someone else.
"she's just WAY too punk to get up in the morning LOL," joked one person, referring to the star's newfound rockstar persona since she started dating Barker.
"When you are doing a rockstar life.. 11 am is basically 6 am," said another person in the same vein.
With that said, some people read the post differently, and I have to say I'm inclined to agree with them.
"I read it as a joke," said one person, garnering 77 upvotes (respectable compared to the original post's 233).
Someone else agreed, replying, "Same! I don’t think she’s so out of touch that 11:05 is 'morning person' to her. It feels like she’s making fun of herself, but due to the nature of this family and their reputation, it falls flat for many."
All great points, no notes!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
