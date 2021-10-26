Today's Top Stories
Travis Barker Covered Up His Ex' Name With a Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips and a Scorpion

Awkward...

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 11 travis barker and kourtney kardashian out and about on september 11, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

There are many ways to declare one's undying love for another—one of the most permanent being a tattoo dedicated to one's flame, a fact of life that Travis Barker knows all too well.

Barker just got two new tattoos, one for his star sign and one for his love Kourtney Kardashian. This wouldn't be huge news in itself considering that it's not the first time Barker has gotten a tattoo dedicated to his now-fiancée, but the location of said new tattoos is what's truly raising eyebrows (my eyebrows, mainly).

According to the Daily Mail, the bicep Barker chose to have inked wasn't random: It's where his ex, Shanna Moakler's, name used to be written. This is where I'm having trouble following: I mean, it's nice to get a tattoo for your fiancée and all that if that's your thing, but doesn't the gesture kind of lose meaning when you're essentially saying, "don't worry, babe, I'll just cover it up if we break up?"

I'll let you ponder on that one while I fill you in on more details. Barker enlisted tattoo artist Scott Campbell to draw him a giant scorpion, to represent his star sign ("scorpio season," the drummer wrote on Instagram), and to recreate a lipstick kiss from his belle. "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two," Campbell wrote while showing off his handiwork. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

