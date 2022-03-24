Not so smooth family relations.

Even though it was just days ago that Scott Disick, Pete Davidson and Travis Barker were all spotted at Reign's baseball game, Disick has apparently not entirely buried the hatchet where Barker, his ex Kourtney Kardashian's now-fiancé, is concerned—though there has been some evolution over the past few months.

Shortly after the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer announced their betrothal, Disick was said to be "not happy about the engagement."

One source even said of Disick in October: "He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times. It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids."

With that said, a source said in December that Disick tries to forget his differences with Barker for the sake of his kids with Kardashian, Mason, Penelope and Reign. "Whatever kind of hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney, he sets it aside in front of the kids," they said.

Apparently, Disick still pretty much hates his kids' new stepdad, but continues to keep things as friendly as he can for them.

"[Scott] can’t stand being around him," a source told Us Weekly. That's some pretty strong language there, and it gets worse. Disick apparently "despises Travis," but does his best to hide those feelings from his children. "Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy," the source added. Oof, hopefully they grow to like each other soon.

At least Disick and Davidson are pals, I guess. Better than nothing.