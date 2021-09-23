People Are Convinced Kylie Jenner's Baby Will Be a Boy

Kylie Jenner is a social media queen, and nothing she shares on Instagram is truly left to chance. That's why fans are convinced that Jenner is having a boy, based on her announcement for Kylie Baby, her new line of vegan baby products.

In the post, Jenner poses with little Stormi, both of them wearing baby blue and hanging out with some Kylie Baby products (which feature half baby blue, half baby pink packaging). She captioned the photo, "i’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys ... it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom. i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th."

Longtime Kardashian hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin wrote, "I am soooo excited for this I might just have another baby." Fair enough.

Others, however, weren't particularly interested in what Jenner had to sell them and instead turned their attention to what subliminal message she was trying to send, if any. Their conclusion? That the TV personality and businesswoman is having a boy. "Someone’s having a boy!" one follower commented. "Gives me the idea she’s having a boy," said someone else. "Baby boy ?" asked a third person.

As a reminder, people did suspect Jenner was pregnant before she announced it—but obviously that doesn't mean that they're right this time too.

If I know how Jenner moves, either she's actually having a boy or she just really wants people to believe she's having a boy. Or, third option, we're all totally overreacting and she's going to post an all-pink campaign pic tomorrow, causing general confusion and mayhem. Never a dull day keeping up with the Kardashians, eh?

