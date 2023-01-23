Here's How to Pronounce Kylie Jenner's Son Aire's Newly Revealed Name

Kylie Jenner really kept us guessing for a minute there.
Her son—her second child with rapper Travis Scott, after daughter Stormi—was born on Feb. 2, 2022, and although she announced his name was Wolf at the time, she soon backtracked and revealed that that name hadn't felt right for the little boy.
"FYI our sons name isn't wolf anymore," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on Instagram Stories. "We just really didn't feel like it was him."
After that, though, it took the star almost a full year to announce her child's actual name. This weekend, she posted a photo of herself with him on Instagram, with the caption revealing his name is Aire.
Famous friends and family of Jenner's were delighted by the post, with mom Kris writing, "I love you Aire Webster," sister Khloé saying, "The king!!! Young king!!!!!" and Hailey Bieber commenting, "Aire angel."
That said, although this answered one question, fans (and my friends in my DMs) were left wondering how "Aire" is pronounced, given there's that extra E in there.
Thankfully, Jenner quickly set the record straight when a fan account posted some photos of the baby with the caption, "Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?" The mom of two commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji, so that's that.
That fan account pointed out that "Aire" means "Lion of God" in Hebrew, plus there's the fact that the little boy was born on the angel date 2.2.22, making him an Aquarius, which is an air sign. IT ALL LINES UP!!!
Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott (né Jacques Webster) were recently reported to have split up for the time being.
“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told Us Weekly. "This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
