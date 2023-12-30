Here’s Why We Didn’t See Kylie Jenner Next to Beau Timothée Chalamet at His Movie Premieres

Sources are dishing on why reality television star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet have yet to make their red carpet debut.



“Kylie really didn’t want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “This night was all about Timothée, and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choosing not to walk the red carpet as a couple doesn't mean the pair are on the rocks, sources told both Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight.



"Kylie and Timothée have been dating for a while now and things have become fairly serious over the past few months,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie knows they both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible.”



Another source told Entertainment Tonight that even though Jenner has "so many of her own committments" she is "very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him."

"Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom," the source told the publication. “They both make an effort to show up for each other, and it’s very sweet."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two days after Christmas, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple's bond has grown stronger during the holidays.



"Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the source told the publication, adding that Chalamet have been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.”



The source also said that Chalamet has been spending more time with Jenner's famous family, adding that Jenner "appreciates how well he gets along" with the Jenner-Kardashian clan because "their approval means everything."



Chalamet is "always making her smile and they have a very special connection,” the source added.