Today's Top Stories
1
Education Is Essential to Fighting Climate Crisis
2
Sweaters That Make the Cold Bearable
3
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
4
'The Night She Disappeared' Is a Great Spooky Read
5
The Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Got Matching Diamond Rings From Travis Scott

Each ring features two diamonds.

By Iris Goldsztajn
santa monica, california august 27 l r travis scott, stormi webster, and kylie jenner attend the premiere of netflixs travis scott look mom i can fly at barker hangar on august 27, 2019 in santa monica, california photo by rich furygetty images
Rich FuryGetty Images

Travis Scott spares no expense when it comes to treating his partner Kylie Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The rapper gave them both matching diamond rings, which Jenner showed off on her Instagram, writing "daddy got us matching rings."

Jenner's big sister Khloé Kardashian could hardly contain her amazement, commenting, "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!" and, "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn."

To be fair to Kardashian, this was kind of a proportionate reaction to the jewelry in question. Mom and daughter both received a very impressive "Toi et Moi" ring featuring two diamonds, one pear-shaped and one radiant-shaped.

Bill Kung, owner of Ultimate Diamond in New York City, estimated Jenner's ring at a hefty $350,000 and Stormi's at $35,000.

Danielle Leeann Chin, diamond stylist at Ultimate Diamond, explained, "This style is a Toi et Moi ring which is timeless, and was first put on the trend map by Emily Ratajkowski in 2018."

Chin added, "This gesture of love shows the significance of diamond rings not just being for traditional engagement, but representative of any type of love and everlasting bond, such as that between family—especially mother and daughter."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As it happens, Jenner and Scott have been rumored to be engaged lately, but the rumors are apparently unfounded. The "speculation is not true at all," a source told E! News. "They are not engaged."

To be fair, Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker just happened, so it would be kind of weird timing for Jenner and Scott to make that kind of commitment right now. Whether or not they'll ever want to take that step together remains to be seen. In the meantime, Jenner is expecting their second child.

Related Stories
Kylie Jenner in Travis Scott's New Music Video
Kylie Jenner Earns a 10-Year Salary in 1 Day
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Our All-Time Favorite 'Squid Game' Costumes
Kristen Stewart Wants to "Hang Out" With Diana
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Queen Is Planning to Host a Family Christmas
Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer
Jen Garner Hung Out With Bennifer on Halloween
Hailey Refused to "Give Up On" Husband Justin
Kate Wore Royal Blue Fit for a Queen at COP26
Here's Kate Middleton Laughing Hard With William
Kate & Will's Body Language Avoids the Drama
Mariah Carey Says "It's Time" for Christmas