Kylie Jenner and Stormi Got Matching Diamond Rings From Travis Scott

Travis Scott spares no expense when it comes to treating his partner Kylie Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The rapper gave them both matching diamond rings, which Jenner showed off on her Instagram, writing "daddy got us matching rings."

Jenner's big sister Khloé Kardashian could hardly contain her amazement, commenting, "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!" and, "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn."

To be fair to Kardashian, this was kind of a proportionate reaction to the jewelry in question. Mom and daughter both received a very impressive "Toi et Moi" ring featuring two diamonds, one pear-shaped and one radiant-shaped.

Bill Kung, owner of Ultimate Diamond in New York City, estimated Jenner's ring at a hefty $350,000 and Stormi's at $35,000.

Danielle Leeann Chin, diamond stylist at Ultimate Diamond, explained, "This style is a Toi et Moi ring which is timeless, and was first put on the trend map by Emily Ratajkowski in 2018."

Chin added, "This gesture of love shows the significance of diamond rings not just being for traditional engagement, but representative of any type of love and everlasting bond, such as that between family—especially mother and daughter."

As it happens, Jenner and Scott have been rumored to be engaged lately, but the rumors are apparently unfounded. The "speculation is not true at all," a source told E! News. "They are not engaged."

To be fair, Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker just happened, so it would be kind of weird timing for Jenner and Scott to make that kind of commitment right now. Whether or not they'll ever want to take that step together remains to be seen. In the meantime, Jenner is expecting their second child.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

