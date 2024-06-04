Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”

Longtime friends Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber grew up together—and are now moms together. Jenner, for her part, shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex, Travis Scott; Bieber announced last month that she’s pregnant with her first child, due later this summer, with husband Justin Bieber.

After keeping her first pregnancy a secret for most of her first two trimesters, Bieber has been open about it on social media after she and husband Justin announced her pregnancy last month. (Image credit: Instagram)

As Bieber’s pregnancy continues, Jenner is sharing a throwback picture of herself and Bieber, captioning it “We’re moms now,” People reports. Jenner shared the photo on her Instagram Story, where the duo are taking a mirror selfie from years past, as both wear bob hairstyles. Bieber “held up her phone while sticking her tongue out slightly,” the outlet writes, while Jenner “bent her head to one side, showing off shades of blue in her hair.” Jenner also shared a photo of them posing with her older sister Kendall Jenner, whom Bieber is fiercely close to.

Bieber took to social media herself yesterday and shared hints about the timeline of her pregnancy. Per E! News , Bieber shared that when she posed for Saint Laurent’s Summer 2024 fashion campaign by Anthony Vaccarello, she was “4 months preggy with little bean in my belly.”

Bieber hinted at how far along she is with her "little bean" on her Instagram Story. (Image credit: Instagram)

And that’s not the only cute nickname the mom-to-be has given her child: less than two weeks ago, Bieber called her baby her “little cherry blossom” when she captioned an Instagram carousel “little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly.”

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Of their upcoming addition, “Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own,” a source told Entertainment Tonight . “They’re excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other. They’re soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides.”