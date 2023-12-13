Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Are Together Again on the Red Carpet Five Years After ‘A Star Is Born’

The year 2018 is long gone (and a lot of water has gone under the bridge since), but a duo we loved that year—Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, a la A Star Is Born—are taking us back via a reunion last night on the red carpet. Gaga came out to support Cooper and his Maestro costar Carey Mulligan at a screening of the film last night in L.A., Just Jared reports; Gaga wore an Alexander McQueen suit, Mulligan was in a Celine dress with Bulgari jewelry, and Cooper wore Louis Vuitton.
Gaga and Cooper have been friends since filming A Star Is Born, and her appearance at the screening was apparently a surprise. The duo’s chemistry was so intense during the filming and press run of A Star Is Born that (if you’ll remember) they were the subject of countless “are they or aren’t they” rumors around their relationship status, something Gaga addressed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019: “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time…Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel. I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job—fooled ya!” (Gaga is specifically referencing their performance of “Shallow”—from the movie’s soundtrack—at the Oscars.)
For his part, Cooper told People in 2018 “I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her [Gaga] because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.”
In addition to Gaga’s surprise appearance, there was another girl on Cooper’s arm that we were so happy to see: his six-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk. She joined her proud dad wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
“Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being,” Cooper gushed about his only child on the “SmartLess” podcast. “You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room…you have, like, 40 of those moments every day with your kid that are that level of joy. That’s not spinning it, that’s just the truth.”
Maestro is about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and will hit Netflix a week from today, on December 20. Watch closely, by the way—at one point, Lea makes a cameo in her dad’s film, marking her first acting credit, Entertainment Tonight reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
