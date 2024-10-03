Lana Del Rey Calls Husband Jeremy Dufrene "The One and Only"

Lana Del Rey has spoken out about her relationship with new husband Jeremy Dufrene after the two tied the knot in a surprise wedding last week.

The singer commented on footage posted to Instagram of herself and Dufrene in New Orleans on Wednesday, calling out local paparazzi for allegedly following the newlyweds around.

She then added, on a happier note, "all that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy."

Del Rey shocked fans recently when news broke that she had married Dufrene, who was her alligator tour guide in Louisiana back in 2019, and whom she'd only been publicly dating for a few months.

A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon) A photo posted by on

"They initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year," a source told People last week. "It's been kind of a whirlwind romance, but Lana's close friends hoped she would get married."

They continued, "Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy. He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul."

Dufrene's ex, Kelli Welsh, expressed her well wishes for the new couple, despite admitting she was "in shock" over how quickly things moved between them.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month," Welsh told the Daily Mail. "But I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."

Welsh and Dufrene broke up in October 2023. The airboat captain had previously been married to his ex-wife Gina, with whom he shares two sons and a daughter. This is Del Rey's first marriage.