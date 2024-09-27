Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene
Surprise!!!
Summertime sadness gives way to autumn bliss.
Lana Del Rey has just surprised the world by marrying Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide whom she met while taking an airboat tour in Louisiana in 2019, as reported by People.
The singer signaled her intention to marry earlier this week when she obtained a marriage license from Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana.
And on Thursday, the lovebirds made things official in Des Allemandes, with Del Rey walking down the aisle in a floor-length white gown with a full skirt, her "something blue" a ribbon in her hair, holding a flower bouquet and being escorted by her dad Robert Grant.
In photos and video footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the newlyweds can be seen beaming while walking hand-in-hand. Notably present at the low-key wedding were the popstar's sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant.
Del Rey's team has not yet responded to requests for comment from the Daily Mail and People.
Dufrene was previously married and has three children, while this is Del Rey's first marriage.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
While the two first met in 2019, it's unclear when they started dating. The singer seemingly confirmed their romance in May, when she referred to Dufrene as "my guy" in an Instagram post.
They were spotted by onlookers on a few occasions over the past few weeks, including at Harrods in London, but confirmed their relationship just this month, when they attended model Karen Elson's wedding to Lee Foster together on Sept. 7 in New York City.
For Dufrene, that event will have served as a hard launch into celebrity life, since the guest list also included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Karlie Kloss and Linda Evangelista, per People.
Wishing the newlyweds tons of happiness in their new life together!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Lawyer Has Also Worked With Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Angelina Jolie
Meet Laura Wasser.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hit Major Setback With Sale of Their $68 Million Marital Home
It's been on the market since early July.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Nobody Wants This' Sets Up a Will-They-Won't-They Between a Hot Rabbi and Agnostic Woman—Will It Continue in Season 2?
We're swooning so hard for this Netflix rom-com that we're already dying for more.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is "Not Important" and "Not Interesting as an Artist"
Wow, saying that is... a choice.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Fans Zoomed in on a Photo of Anne Hathaway and Realized She's a Lana Del Rey Fan
She was listening to Del Rey's latest album, "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd."
By Fleurine Tideman Published