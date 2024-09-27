Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene

Summertime sadness gives way to autumn bliss.

Lana Del Rey has just surprised the world by marrying Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide whom she met while taking an airboat tour in Louisiana in 2019, as reported by People.

The singer signaled her intention to marry earlier this week when she obtained a marriage license from Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana.

And on Thursday, the lovebirds made things official in Des Allemandes, with Del Rey walking down the aisle in a floor-length white gown with a full skirt, her "something blue" a ribbon in her hair, holding a flower bouquet and being escorted by her dad Robert Grant.

In photos and video footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the newlyweds can be seen beaming while walking hand-in-hand. Notably present at the low-key wedding were the popstar's sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant.

Del Rey's team has not yet responded to requests for comment from the Daily Mail and People.

Lana Del Rey just tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dufrene was previously married and has three children, while this is Del Rey's first marriage.

While the two first met in 2019, it's unclear when they started dating. The singer seemingly confirmed their romance in May, when she referred to Dufrene as "my guy" in an Instagram post.

They were spotted by onlookers on a few occasions over the past few weeks, including at Harrods in London, but confirmed their relationship just this month, when they attended model Karen Elson's wedding to Lee Foster together on Sept. 7 in New York City.

For Dufrene, that event will have served as a hard launch into celebrity life, since the guest list also included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Karlie Kloss and Linda Evangelista, per People.

Wishing the newlyweds tons of happiness in their new life together!