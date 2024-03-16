NSYNC's Lance Bass Poses With Travis Kelce at a Justin Timberlake Concert

Lance Bass is officially a Tayvis stan.



Earlier this week, the boy band member shared a photo of himself on his Instagram stories posing next to Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, who is famously dating arguably the most powerful pop star on the planet, Taylor Swift.



"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," Bass wrote on the photo of himself with his arm around Kelce while they both attended a recent Justin Timberlake concert. In addition to using Swift's new "Karma" lyrics, Bass wrote the hashtag "#StillNotTaylorSwift."

The hashtag was in reference to Bass attending a NFL game at SoFi Stadium in 2023, when he held up a handwritten sign that read "NOT TAYLOR SWIFT."

Bass shared a video of the moment on Instagram, along with the caption: "In case anyone was confused."

Lance Bass poses next to Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Instagram: @lancebass)

Bass and his fellow NSYNC boyband members JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Christ Kirkpatrick reunited alongside Timberlake for their first live, onstage and in-person performance since the band stole the show at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

When introducing his fellow bandmates, Timberlake told the crowd: " We are NSYNC."

In 2019, the group joined Ariana Grande during her performance at Coachella, but sans Timberlake, who was noticeably absent.

During the surprise concert reunion, the band performed a slew of their chart-topping and iconic hits, in addition to their recently released song "Paradise" featured on Timberlake's latest album Everything I Thought It Was.



In another Instagram post, Bass shared a video of the band's reunion performance. "We’ve been down a long long road now and look at where we are," he wrote.

Bass is not shy about being a devoted Swiftie—he even credited the "Eras Tour" star for the internet meltdown that followed NSYNC's 2023 MTV VMAs reunion.



"It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true," Bass told Entertainment Tonight during the iHeartRadio Musical Festival in Las Vegas. "I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts.

"I blame Taylor Swift," he added. "I think she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami."