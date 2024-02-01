Lenny Kravitz Reflects on His "Beautiful Time" Creating a Family With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz still has a whole lot of love in his heart for ex-wife Lisa Bonet, from whom he divorced back in 1993.

While promoting his upcoming album Blue Electric Light, Lenny spoke to People about what his relationship with Bonet meant to him—particularly since the two share their beloved daughter Zoë Kravitz, who was born in 1988.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," the singer-songwriter said.

Exhibit A: Lenny got his signature look—the dreadlocks—by chance, because of an anecdote involving Bonet.

"I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting," he explained. "Lisa was like, 'Keep it. It looks good.'"

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet remained close after their 1993 divorce, even being each other's dates to the 2015 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of the success he achieved during that time, he added, "I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is sexy.’ I was just living and doing. I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music."

As for life as a trio with Zoë, Lenny wouldn't change a second of it.

"We were quite the family," he continued. "We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë’s mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love and spirit."

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz with their daughter, the actress Zoë Kravitz, in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the parents of one divorced in 1993 after five years of marriage, they continued to be close friends, even being each other's dates to various industry events—including the 2015 Met Gala.

"The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life," Lenny explained. "We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."

Bonet went on to marry actor Jason Momoa—though they divorced in 2022—and Lenny is really close with Momoa as well, which is, like, the cutest thing ever. Yay for loving family!