Lenny Kravitz Calls Jason Momoa His "Ride or Die" in Adorable Instagram Post

When something good happens in the world, I think it's worth talking about. And Lenny Kravitz' relationship with Jason Momoa is one of those good things. A very good thing, in fact.

Obviously, the two men are Famouses of the first order, but they have both been thrust further into the spotlight as two father figures to Zoë Kravitz, who stars in blockbuster The Batman.

This development has brought it to our attention that these two are totally obsessed with each other, which is just too cute.

In the latest iteration, Lenny posted a photo of Momoa and himself riding what to me look like very large and intimidating motorbikes. Writing on Instagram, the musician wrote, "Ride or die. Brothers for life."

The actor commented, "love u bro. ohana fo life."

As you'll be aware, "ohana" means "family"—and the two men are in fact family of sorts. Lenny was once married to Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares daughter Zoë. Momoa was married to Bonet until early this year, when the couple sadly announced their separation after almost 17 years together. Momoa and Bonet share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

Zoë clearly loves how close her dad and stepdad are. "well isn't this just adorable. love you both so much," she commented.

Both men have recently paid lovely tributes to their "Zozo" on Instagram.

Momoa was first, posting pics of himself and Zoë's boyfriend Channing Tatum off to watch her in The Batman. "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED," he wrote at the time. "@channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C

Lenny wasn't far behind, and let his daughter know just how proud he was of her following her performance on Saturday Night Live. "To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal," he wrote. "You were perfection. I love you endlessly."

Excuse me while I smile benignly.