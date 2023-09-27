Lenny Kravitz Brings Back His Iconic XL Scarf for His TikTok Debut

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The season of gargantuan scarves is upon us, and we have Lenny Kravitz to thank for that. To launch his long-awaited presence on TikTok, Kravitz posted his first video donning all of his signature staples: leather jacket, slim jeans, bold sunglasses, and most notably, his infamous macro brown scarf.
“Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall,” proclaims Kravitz, ever the style icon, as he traverses a tree-lined path in his autumn best. The iconic silhouette first made an appearance back in 2012, after the singer went viral after being photographed wrapped in the oversize scarf out in New York City.
Kravitz brought the announcement of fall on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a picture of the look with the caption “The Big Scarf 2.0.”. The revival of the fashion meme is also a signifier of fall’s continuous accessory trend—this time, at its fullest length and volume for equal-parts style and comfort.
Though the brand behind the scarf is unknown, you can find similar styles from Free People and Acne Studios on Farfetch for a wearable blanket feel.
@lennykravitz ♬ original sound - Lenny Kravitz
Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.
