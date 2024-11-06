Lili Reinhart Reacts to the Millions of Donald Trump Voters
The actress is devastated.
Lili Reinhart has responded to the millions of votes that eventually led to Donald Trump's reelection.
"I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser," Reinhart wrote on X hours before the election was called for the Republican candidate.
"My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."
I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.November 6, 2024
Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct on several occasions, as the Guardian reports. His accusers include Miss Washington 2013 Cassandra Searles, Miss Finland 2006 Ninni Laaksonen, People reporter Natasha Stoynoff, journalist E. Jean Carroll, and even the President's ex-wife Ivana Trump (who later said, "I referred to this as a 'rape,' but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense").
There have however been many more accusations of sexual harassment leveled at the President over the years. A video of Trump on Access Hollywood in 2005, which first surfaced in 2016, is once again making the rounds online. In that video, the Apprentice presenter proudly made disturbing comments about women, including: "They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p***y."
The presidential election was called for the tycoon in the early hours of Nov. 6, with 277 electoral college votes for Trump at time of writing to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' 224, per the Guardian.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
Reinhart is one of an overwhelming majority of celebrities to have endorsed or supported Kamala Harris in some way, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Cardi B, Aubrey Plaza, Stevie Nicks, Eminem, Meghann Fahy, Katy Perry, Zoe Saldaña, Will Ferrell, Katie Holmes, Viola Davis, John Legend, Sarah Jessica Parker, and so many more.
A handful of public figures endorsed Donald Trump, including Elon Musk, Kanye West, Hulk Hogan, Jon Voigt, and Russell Brand.
