Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Kamala Harris "For a Certain Childless Cat Lady I Play on TV"

Sarah Jessica Parker has come out in support of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The actress shared a picture of herself hanging a Harris/Walz sign in her window on Oct. 23, presumably in a bid to encourage her fans to vote for the Democratic ticket in the upcoming presidential election.

"For the love of my country," Parker began before listing all the other reasons she's made this choice. "For our public schools. For books. For common sense gun laws. For a living wage. For opportunity. For women. For voting rights. For the Dreamers. For arts and culture. For my mother and senior citizens. For our military, past and currently serving. For the climate. For hope. For friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community. For freedom. For science. For affordable healthcare. For our union members. For democracy. For my daughters. For my son. For all of our children. For equality. For dignity. For hope. For the constitution. For me. For love. For choice."

She then made a tongue-in-cheek reference with the words, "And for a certain childless cat lady I play on TV. With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz."

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) A photo posted by on

Parker brought the point home with one of her cats' appearance in the picture. As a reminder, the actress as Carrie Bradshaw adopts a cat named Shoe in And Just Like That... and she also does not have any children.

IRL, Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick actually adopted the cat actor who plays Shoe, whose real name is Lotus. They also own two other cats, named Rémy and Smila, and share son James, 21.

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) A photo posted by on

In case you somehow missed it, the "childless cat lady" quip is a reference to a comment J.D. Vance once made about VP Harris, and has since been reappropriated by the likes of Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Aubrey Plaza and Oprah Winfrey in their endorsements of Harris.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors