Katie Holmes wears a Harris Walz sweater in support of Kamala Harris&#039;s campaign while walking in Manhattan on Oct. 31
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Celebrity endorsements for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election were never going to be as simple as a Harris-Walz sign in their front yards. They're bespoke. Taylor Swift endorsed Harris right after the debate with an essayistic Instagram post and a reclaiming of Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance's offensive "childless cat lady" dig. Beyoncé put on her best suit dress to deliver an endorsement speech in her hometown of Houston, Texas. Selena Gomez slipped into a glittery Rodarte dress to drop off her vote for Kamala Harris before hitting a TV premiere.

Clearly, A-listers are staying true to themselves while sharing their support of Harris and the Democratic Party's 2024 ticket—which leads me to Katie Holmes's outfit for an Oct. 31 stroll in Manhattan. To declare she's also casting her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Katie Holmes used the best tool in her arsenal: her street style wardrobe.

The Our Town star traded her quilted jackets and fall shackets for a custom, crewneck Lingua Franca statement sweater. The brand is known for bespoke knits with chain-stitched messages; this one, in navy with pink thread, said that Holmes is voting "Harris Walz 2024."

Katie Holmes wears a Kamala Harris for President sweater with skinny jeans while walking in Manhattan

Katie Holmes walks in New York City on Oct. 31 wearing a custom sweater in support of the Harris-Walz presidential campaign.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Lingua Franca "harris Walz 2024" Crewneck

At the same time that Holmes made her political views clear, she also dispensed some late-fall layering advice. Beneath her Harris-Walz sweater, she styled a ruffle-neck, button-up top with light stripes. A pair of straight-leg jeans, an oversize Khaite bag, and a pair of brown leather boots completed her unofficial campaign trail outfit.

Katie Holmes wearing a Harris Walz sweater and a Khaite bag

A closer look at Katie Holmes's Harris-Walz endorsement outfit.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Striped Ruffleneck Button-Up
J.Crew Striped Ruffleneck Button-Up

Danielle Stretch Jean in Montgomery
Khaite Danielle Stretch Jean

Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag
Khaite Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag

Frye Veronica Short Boots
Frye Veronica Short Boots

Few other women are as closely tracked on their daily errand runs as the actor and director. (Seriously, it's half of my job as a fashion editor.) Wearing a Kamala Harris sweater on her latest walk is the most Katie Holmes way to share her beliefs—and if history repeats, she'll have just as many women getting out the vote as she had wearing slingback flats and barrel-leg jeans.

