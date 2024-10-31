Katie Holmes Endorses Kamala Harris With a Custom Election Sweater
Today's street style sighting was actually an unofficial campaign stop.
Celebrity endorsements for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election were never going to be as simple as a Harris-Walz sign in their front yards. They're bespoke. Taylor Swift endorsed Harris right after the debate with an essayistic Instagram post and a reclaiming of Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance's offensive "childless cat lady" dig. Beyoncé put on her best suit dress to deliver an endorsement speech in her hometown of Houston, Texas. Selena Gomez slipped into a glittery Rodarte dress to drop off her vote for Kamala Harris before hitting a TV premiere.
Clearly, A-listers are staying true to themselves while sharing their support of Harris and the Democratic Party's 2024 ticket—which leads me to Katie Holmes's outfit for an Oct. 31 stroll in Manhattan. To declare she's also casting her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Katie Holmes used the best tool in her arsenal: her street style wardrobe.
The Our Town star traded her quilted jackets and fall shackets for a custom, crewneck Lingua Franca statement sweater. The brand is known for bespoke knits with chain-stitched messages; this one, in navy with pink thread, said that Holmes is voting "Harris Walz 2024."
At the same time that Holmes made her political views clear, she also dispensed some late-fall layering advice. Beneath her Harris-Walz sweater, she styled a ruffle-neck, button-up top with light stripes. A pair of straight-leg jeans, an oversize Khaite bag, and a pair of brown leather boots completed her unofficial campaign trail outfit.
Few other women are as closely tracked on their daily errand runs as the actor and director. (Seriously, it's half of my job as a fashion editor.) Wearing a Kamala Harris sweater on her latest walk is the most Katie Holmes way to share her beliefs—and if history repeats, she'll have just as many women getting out the vote as she had wearing slingback flats and barrel-leg jeans.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
