Lindsay Lohan Revealed Bader Shammas Proposed to Her on the 'Falling for Christmas' Set

Lindsay Lohan is super happy right now, which means we're all super happy, too.

The Falling for Christmas star recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, while it was guest-hosted by Ross Mathews.

The host asked Lohan how married life with Bader Shammas is going, and her answer was more than satisfactory, if I say so myself.

"It's great. He's a great man, and I found my partner and, you know, you never know if that's gonna happen in life," she said (via the Daily Mail).

Matthews commented that Lohan looks incredibly happy, and she answered. "Thank you, I am. I am."

The audience cheered, and she looked incredibly touched by their reaction.

Lohan also said, "We got married in April actually, it wasn't the summer." News of their union came out in the summer, which is why she needed to set the record straight.

"He proposed to me on the set of Falling for Christmas," she revealed.

"Not on the set but off set while we were filming, and I had to not tell anyone because I didn’t want it to distract from our work and stuff, so I was holding in that I was engaged, and I’m getting engaged in the movie."

She added, "I was like, 'I can’t do this anymore.'"

The actress revealed her engagement to Shammas back in November 2021, with some beautiful couple photos and the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love"

Since then, the two, who are based in Dubai, made their red carpet debut for a Falling for Christmas special screening, which is just too perfect for words.

