Lindsay Lohan's Mom Says She "Can't Stop Smiling" Following Her Daughter's Pregnancy News

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, and their baby already has a doting grandma.
Lindsay's mom Dina is so excited to welcome her second grandchild (Lindsay's brother Michael has a daughter).
"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," Dina told People. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"
The TV star gushed, "My oldest baby is having a baby. It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!'"
Lindsay announced her pregnancy a few days ago, posting a picture on Instagram of a baby onesie with the words "Coming soon..." on it. She captioned it, "We are blessed and excited!"
The actress' famous friends also rallied to congratulate the couple on their happy news, with her Mean Girls costars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert sending her their well wishes.
Now, Dina has revealed that Lindsay is more than ready to become a mom.
"Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," she said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her."
She continued, "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive. It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."
Dina wouldn't share a due date, but did say that Lindsay is "already showing," and that she would definitely be there when she gives birth.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
