Lindsay Lohan's Costars Are SO Happy About Her Pregnancy

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City
(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Badder / Getty)
In case you somehow missed the momentous news, Lindsay Lohan is pregnant.

Your fave announced this week that she's expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, via an Instagram photo of a white baby onesie with the words "coming soon..." written across it.

The actress captioned the pic, "We are blessed and excited!"

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

But the parents-to-be aren't the only ones who are super excited about this lovely news: Lohan's Mean Girls costars also came out in full force to send her their well wishes, and my cold heart is threatening to thaw right now.

"I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting," wrote Lacey Chabert (AKA Gretchen Wieners), who also added four red heart emojis to better express her enthusiasm.

Amanda Seyfried (that's Karen Smith to you) commented, "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

Plenty of other celebs were really happy for Lohan. "Congratulations love! So happy for you ... Welcome to the Mommy Club!" wrote Paris Hilton, who welcomed her first child, baby boy Phoenix, in January.

Actress Bella Thorne wrote, "OMG Congrats!"

Nancy Meyers, who directed The Parent Trap, said, "Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you!"

Then fans came in with the jokes and cute references to Lohan's most iconic movies.

There were the Parent Trap ones:

"Congratulations! Camp Walden camper summer 2032," commented Barbara Corcoran.

"fingers crossed for twins," wrote the Freeform channel.

"If it's twins please dont separate them and then send them to the same summer camp years later where they finally meet and eat peanut butter and oreos together," wrote someone else.

Then came the Mean Girls ones:

"Name her Cady!" said one person.

"on wednesdays we wear maternity clothes," said someone else.

"You’ll definitely be a cool mom," read another comment.

Happy things :)

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

