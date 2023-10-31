The Rumor About Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Costar Lisa Kudrow Adopting His Dog Isn’t True

In the wake of a loss—especially an unexpected one—there is so much that needs to be done, and confusion often abounds. One rumor circulating, sweet though it most certainly was, was that Matthew Perry’s Friends costar Lisa Kudrow was adopting his dog—a story that proved problematic because, well, he didn’t have one.
Despite multiple reports indicating that Perry’s dog would be adopted by Kudrow, People has confirmed that he didn’t own a dog at the time of his death on Saturday. That said, the confusion might have come from the fact that Perry was previously a dog dad to a doodle mix named Alfred, who he shared with his ex, Molly Hurwitz. (The couple started dating in 2018, got engaged in November 2020, and broke up in June 2021.)
Alfred seems to have gone to live with Hurwitz after the split, as he is a regular on her Instagram account, including a post from last month where she opened up about her close connection to the pup.
“Alfred is three,” she wrote. “He is very annoying a lot of the time, but he is truly the most loving potato. He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped get me far away from that. He is also cute as all fuck. Cheers to you, Alfredo. #adoptdontshop”
Yesterday, Hurwitz reflected on her relationship with Perry, sharing a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram in which she wrote no one has had “a more profound impact” on her adult life than he did.
Perry died over the weekend as a result of an apparent accidental drowning at his L.A. home. He was just 54 years old.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
