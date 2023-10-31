The Rumor About Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Costar Lisa Kudrow Adopting His Dog Isn’t True

…and there’s a pretty clear-cut reason why.

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

In the wake of a loss—especially an unexpected one—there is so much that needs to be done, and confusion often abounds. One rumor circulating, sweet though it most certainly was, was that Matthew Perry’s Friends costar Lisa Kudrow was adopting his dog—a story that proved problematic because, well, he didn’t have one.

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

Despite multiple reports indicating that Perry’s dog would be adopted by Kudrow, People has confirmed that he didn’t own a dog at the time of his death on Saturday. That said, the confusion might have come from the fact that Perry was previously a dog dad to a doodle mix named Alfred, who he shared with his ex, Molly Hurwitz. (The couple started dating in 2018, got engaged in November 2020, and broke up in June 2021.)

Alfred seems to have gone to live with Hurwitz after the split, as he is a regular on her Instagram account, including a post from last month where she opened up about her close connection to the pup.

“Alfred is three,” she wrote. “He is very annoying a lot of the time, but he is truly the most loving potato. He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped get me far away from that. He is also cute as all fuck. Cheers to you, Alfredo. #adoptdontshop”

Matthew Perry

Yesterday, Hurwitz reflected on her relationship with Perry, sharing a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram in which she wrote no one has had “a more profound impact” on her adult life than he did.

Perry died over the weekend as a result of an apparent accidental drowning at his L.A. home. He was just 54 years old.

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

