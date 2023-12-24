Lizzo Reaches Inspiring Levels Of Cozy In A Blanket-Like Sweater Dress

It's the end of the year. Most of our time is being spent on the couch and pants feel like merely a suggestion at this point -- even for holiday festivities.
There is, however, a way to be comfortable and look, well, Good as Hell. Just ask Lizzo.
The multi-hyphenate singer was spotted outside of Mr. Chow in Los Angeles Saturday night wearing an oversized, bubble gum pink Raf Simons sweater from the designer's Fall/Winter 2021 collection as a dress.
I want to live in it.
She dressed the look up with a pair of feathered heels, a matching pink hair accessory, drop earrings and a bit of "cold-girl makeup" glam to match the sweater's hue. And in contrast to the sweater, she carried an extremely small purse. It wasn't as the Valentino she wore to the American Music Awards in 2019 -- but close.
But the sentiment remains: this look is cozy.
She kept the comfy vibes going over on Instagram, where she posed in a fuzzy one piece from Yitty, her shapewear line.
A photo posted by lizzobeeating on
Unfortunately, the only iteration of the sweater I found online is secondhand from Grailed, small, and will run you about $1,360. But if you want to achieve Lizzo levels of comfort, the Yitty look is available on its website and costs $74.95 (with a special VIP promotion of $18.98).
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
