﻿﻿Lizzo's Tiny Valentino Bag Has Inspired Hilarious Memes

It even has its own Twitter account.

image
By Marina Liao
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Taylor HillGetty Images

The American Music Awards were last night, and while there were some amazing performances on stage (Selena, Taylor, Shawn Mendes, etc...) Lizzo stole the show in more ways than one. Not only did the singer nail her performance, but prior to killing it on stage, the singer walked the red carpet in the most attention-grabbing ruffle-y orange minidress. The custom ensemble was by Valentino (the fashion house received a call-out from Lizzo herself for dressing her curvy figure) and in her hand was the tiniest Valentino handbag (made in partnership with Obvious Plant) we've ever seen.

Miniature bags have been a fixture on the 2019 runways and it seems Lizzo was taken with the micro purse trend. Even though it likely didn't fit anything, it was still the cutest thing on the red carpet.

And despite it being so small, everyone noticed the mini bag. In fact, the accessory now its own Twitter account called Lizzo's Tiny Bag (you should hit follow immediately), and has inspired countless memes.

Lizzo's tiny bag moment:

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Rich FuryGetty Images

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images

The singer even shared a hilarious caption herself, writing, "bag big enough for my fucks to give." Now, that's a mood.

Should you need a laughter this morning, check out all the memes and comments the Valentino mini bag has elicited:

The internet is in love with Lizzo's tiny bag, and honestly, so are we.

