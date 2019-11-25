The American Music Awards were last night, and while there were some amazing performances on stage (Selena, Taylor, Shawn Mendes, etc...) Lizzo stole the show in more ways than one. Not only did the singer nail her performance, but prior to killing it on stage, the singer walked the red carpet in the most attention-grabbing ruffle-y orange minidress. The custom ensemble was by Valentino (the fashion house received a call-out from Lizzo herself for dressing her curvy figure) and in her hand was the tiniest Valentino handbag (made in partnership with Obvious Plant) we've ever seen.

Miniature bags have been a fixture on the 2019 runways and it seems Lizzo was taken with the micro purse trend. Even though it likely didn't fit anything, it was still the cutest thing on the red carpet.

And despite it being so small, everyone noticed the mini bag. In fact, the accessory now its own Twitter account called Lizzo's Tiny Bag (you should hit follow immediately), and has inspired countless memes.

Lizzo's tiny bag moment:

The singer even shared a hilarious caption herself, writing, "bag big enough for my fucks to give." Now, that's a mood.

Should you need a laughter this morning, check out all the memes and comments the Valentino mini bag has elicited:

the amount of self-control i have while shopping for skincare products pic.twitter.com/PvbzwZrsq4 — Glossier (@glossier) November 25, 2019

#Lizzo can fit both of trump’s tiny hands in her bag. pic.twitter.com/cGRrIEb84E — __LDK__ (@LarryKness) November 25, 2019

Lizzo was flexing with that tiny bag like pic.twitter.com/WJeDhxf6ys — Style Files (@ZendayaStyleFil) November 25, 2019

The internet is in love with Lizzo's tiny bag, and honestly, so are we.

