I'm a sucker for a completely bizarre story, and Love Is Blind contestant Andrew Liu has provided the fodder for my new favorite. (Sorry, special salad dressing, but you had your moment.)

The season 3 contestant appeared on camera during episode 4, after he had proposed to fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez, who turned him down.

Speaking to the producers, he asked, "Are you rolling?"

When they confirmed that they were, Liu said, "Oh, hang on," and dug out a bottle of eye drops from his pocket, saying, "This is too much. Just a little bit."

He then appeared to smile, before scrunching his eyes and sniffing. He said, "It didn't feel good, to be completely honest. I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. It just... Yeah man, it hurts."

He continued, "I guess it's a good moment for the..." as he pulled out the eye drops again. He then asked, "Is it OK that I'm doing this?"

Off camera, a producer replied, "If your eyes are hurting, by all means."

While sad music continued to play, Liu spent a few seconds putting in more eye drops, before sniffing again.

"Um, I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears," he concluded.

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix)

*rubbing hands together* Let's get into it.

Twitter user @aidanthereup shared the clip on Twitter, captioning it, "he really thought the producers were gonna edit that out i'm cryingggg"—the implication being that Liu used the eye drops to fake tears, and thought it wouldn't be shown in the final edit.

The comments are some of the best things I've read in my entire life (please, I don't even know what a hyperbole is).

"he thought the producers wanted drama... likeee no, they want MESS," one person wrote.

"Yeah the producers are petty but the editors are SAVAGE! Why would they play that sad song like he really had a f***ing moment," someone else wondered.

"This was so crazy my jaw dropped. Why does anyone in reality tv trust editors/producers??? If you're mic'd it's going in, they're not on your side mate," another person commented.

"he asked if they were filming, he never asked if they were editing," remarked someone else.

Liu has since addressed the controversy, reposting the clip from Netflix' Instagram with the caption, "Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys"—which reaaally doesn't sound like a denial to me.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix / Instagram)

Liu also reshared a story from season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen, in which Jansen says, "Now, this might be an unpopular opinion, but I respect this move, because you know what, if you're gonna go down, get some f***ing screen time while you do it, OK. People are talking about it, you know, get your f***ing screen time. Do your thing, my man, I respect the move. I love it."

Thank you, Andrew. Thank you, Netflix. I, personally, am having a wonderful time.