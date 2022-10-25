Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
I'm a sucker for a completely bizarre story, and Love Is Blind contestant Andrew Liu has provided the fodder for my new favorite. (Sorry, special salad dressing, but you had your moment.)
The season 3 contestant appeared on camera during episode 4, after he had proposed to fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez, who turned him down.
Speaking to the producers, he asked, "Are you rolling?"
When they confirmed that they were, Liu said, "Oh, hang on," and dug out a bottle of eye drops from his pocket, saying, "This is too much. Just a little bit."
He then appeared to smile, before scrunching his eyes and sniffing. He said, "It didn't feel good, to be completely honest. I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. It just... Yeah man, it hurts."
He continued, "I guess it's a good moment for the..." as he pulled out the eye drops again. He then asked, "Is it OK that I'm doing this?"
Off camera, a producer replied, "If your eyes are hurting, by all means."
While sad music continued to play, Liu spent a few seconds putting in more eye drops, before sniffing again.
"Um, I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears," he concluded.
*rubbing hands together* Let's get into it.
Twitter user @aidanthereup shared the clip on Twitter, captioning it, "he really thought the producers were gonna edit that out i'm cryingggg"—the implication being that Liu used the eye drops to fake tears, and thought it wouldn't be shown in the final edit.
The comments are some of the best things I've read in my entire life (please, I don't even know what a hyperbole is).
"he thought the producers wanted drama... likeee no, they want MESS," one person wrote.
"Yeah the producers are petty but the editors are SAVAGE! Why would they play that sad song like he really had a f***ing moment," someone else wondered.
"This was so crazy my jaw dropped. Why does anyone in reality tv trust editors/producers??? If you're mic'd it's going in, they're not on your side mate," another person commented.
"he asked if they were filming, he never asked if they were editing," remarked someone else.
Liu has since addressed the controversy, reposting the clip from Netflix' Instagram with the caption, "Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys"—which reaaally doesn't sound like a denial to me.
Liu also reshared a story from season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen, in which Jansen says, "Now, this might be an unpopular opinion, but I respect this move, because you know what, if you're gonna go down, get some f***ing screen time while you do it, OK. People are talking about it, you know, get your f***ing screen time. Do your thing, my man, I respect the move. I love it."
Thank you, Andrew. Thank you, Netflix. I, personally, am having a wonderful time.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Picks Apart the "Angry Black Woman" Stereotype in Latest Podcast Episode
She speaks to Issa Rae and Ziwe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Probably Struggling With "Work-Life Balance," Royal Expert Says
Aren't we all!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Dealing With "Stress and Anxiety" as They Settle Into Their New Life, Royal Expert Says
Anyone would in their situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Succession' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
The Roys will be back for more backstabbing-filled fun.
By Neha Prakash
-
'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Fans are eagerly anticipating the hit show's third season.
By Neha Prakash
-
The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Finale, Explained
Unpacking all your questions about the second season of the Hulu hit.
By Neha Prakash
-
Vecna, the Stranger Things' Season 4 Villain, Explained
Episode 9 answered our final questions about the Upside Down's ultimate Big Bad.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Rose Leslie and Theo James Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The 'Time Traveler's Wife' stars prove their chemistry is one for the ages.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Zosia Mamet Doesn’t Need Your Main Character Energy
The 'Flight Attendant' star has found success as an actor and passion as a writer, but the role she was born to play may just be the one of best friend.
By Neha Prakash
-
Mary and Jason From 'Selling Sunset' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The docusoap's dynamic duo prove that they really are BFF goals.
By Lucia Tonelli
-
The Ending of 'Selling Sunset' Season 5, Explained
The season finale saw romance, broken hearts, and plenty of unfinished business.
By The Editors