Are Shayne and Natalie Together After 'Love Is Blind'?

The first episodes of season 2 of Love Is Blind aren't smooth sailing for Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee. Shayne, who we're introduced to by way of Iyanna saying he's annoying, hits it off with Natalie—but he hits it off with Shaina, too, who also hits it off with Kyle. Amid the emerging love square, Natalie and Shayne make a strong connection in the pods. "I put a star by your name," Natalie says to Shayne after their first pod-date. "It was so easy to talk to you...I just liked your energy," Shayne responds.

Eventually, after they recover from an exceptionally awkward moment in which Shayne thinks he's talking to Shaina but is in fact talking to Natalie (I, personally, will never recover), Natalie and Shayne get engaged and get to finally see each other in person. "I feel like I've known her forever," Shayne says. They see each other, they kiss, it's all very lovely—and then real life starts. Sort of.

First, they go to Mexico, where they quote-unquote build on their connection. Then they're back in Chicago, where Shaina basically tells Shayne it isn't going to work out (oof); Natalie meets Shayne's mom; and Shayne meets Natalie's parents. (Big fan here of all the parents involved in this relationship—especially Natalie's always-optimistic dad.) The couple pick dresses and tuxes, have bachelor and bachelorette parties, and get ready for their wedding day—and that's where we leave things, because the finale doesn't air until February 25.

Are Natalie and Shayne together now?

The third season of Love Is Blind filmed in the spring of 2021, so almost a year ago. We know Shayne and Natalie make it to the altar, because they're seen there in the preview for the finale, with Shayne saying, "I do love you. You're my best friend." But here's the big question: Do either of them say no?

Short answer: We won't know whether Shayne and Natalie make it until the finale drops on February 25. But we live in the year of our lord 2022, so there's plenty to comb through while we wait to find out.

Instagram

Good news: Shayne has posted about Natalie. Bad news: It's a little ominous. I quote: "As I reflect back on the pods and my time in Mexico, I made some great connections and life long friends. I want to make sure everyone knows that Natalie is incredible woman with a huge heart and I hope everyone stays tune to see how it all unfolds! I wouldn’t trade my time on this wild ride for anything." Natalie responded with a "❤️", which I'm choosing to read as a promising sign.

Natalie, meanwhile, hasn't posted to her Instagram grid about Shane, but she did post this:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Which Shayne re-posted. I have literally no idea what this means.

I do, however, think this is very sweet—even though Shayne exhibited some, um, questionable behavior on the show, his love for his mom shone through:

(Image credit: Netflix)

But I digress! Right now Natalie and Shayne do follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign—but this may be a relatively recent development: StyleCaster and Bustle both reported recently that they did not follow each other, but that Shayne followed Shaina. (Ouch.)

To make matters worse, The Dipp reported that Shayne has liked a ton of Shaina's old Instagram posts, and that the two keep replying to each other's comments. The Dipp also reports that Natalie and Iyanna had a watch party for the season together, suggesting they're both single now.

Finale Preview

In the teaser for the finale episode, we do see Shayne and Natalie standing together at the altar—but another preview shows Shayne saying, "This is not how I pictured my wedding day to be." Which is...not great.

Here's hoping these two are just really, really good at throwing us off the scent?