The first couple to get engaged in Love Is Blind season 3—the first of five couples in this season's cast who agree to get married without ever seeing each other—are Brennon Lemieux, a 32-year-old engineer, and Alexa Alfia, the owner of an insurance agency. "Alexa is making me a believer in this process," Brennon says in an on-camera interview. In the next scene, he's shown proposing to Alexa: "I want to spend every day of my life trying to make you happy in any way I can...Will you marry me?"

The second episode opens with the season's first big reveal, when Alexa and Brennon finally get to see each other in person. (Alexa puts it best: "What the fuck?" is the first thing she says as the doors open.) Brennon proposes once more, and Alexa once again says yes. "I have zero words," she says in an on-camera interview. "I'm like, obviously, really happy."

What happened to Alexa and Brennon on 'Love is Blind'?

The first four episodes of the season, which dropped on Netflix October 19, follows Alexa and Brennon's journey from the pods to Malibu, where they spend their first real time together as an engaged couple. For the most part, Alexa and Brennan appear to be one of the most promising couples within those first episodes, but there's one early hint at potential trouble in episode four. Speaking about their families, Alexa tells Brennon that her family doesn't hold back—"Even with the kids, [we're like], Stop being such a f***king p****y right now"—and Brennon looks a little concerned, saying, "With our kids, I'm definitely, like, Sit up straight for every meal. You know what I'm saying?"

"No," Alexa responds.

Are there any hints that Alexa and Brennon are still together?

We still have six more episodes and a reunion left in this season, so we won't be able to hear from the couple themselves until the whole show plays out. All that we know is what we've gleamed from some light/medium Instagram stalking, which includes several details that are either hints of a happy marriage, or proof that we're reading too much into this.

First off, they don't currently follow each other, which could mean they aren't together. They could also be together and not follow each other for some other reason, especially since Brennon (opens in new tab) isn't the most active on the platform; his second post after his Love Is Blind announcement is 15 weeks old. Also, it appears that Brennon does follow some of Alexa's friends, so they pair are at least on good terms through association.

A post shared by Alexa Alfia (@alexaalfia) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

On Alexa's side, her Instagram is full of pics from nights out with her friends. There are also a good amount of posts from romantic-looking dinners, where someone's taking pictures of her. We can't see the photographer, but it could be Brennon! Several of her Instagram captions have also been edited within the last few weeks; for one June post, the caption was edited a week ago to read, "So this is love." Maybe she had to clean up some mentions of a partner. Something to think about.