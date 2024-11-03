Margot Robbie Is a Mom, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tom Ackerley
The 'Barbie' star is officially a boy mom.
Margot Robbie is officially a mom!
The 'Barbie' star has reportedly welcomed her first child—a baby boy—with husband Tom Ackerley, a source told People on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The child's name, officially date and time of birth, height and weight have yet to be revealed. Sources also confirmed that the pair have welcomed their baby boy into the world via The Daily Mail.
Robbie and Ackerley have yet to publicly comment on or announce the birth of their son.
Just three weeks ago, sources told People that the actress was "spending time in Los Angeles and preparing for her baby's arrival."
"She looks amazing. She's usually one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood. She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now though," the source told the publication at the time, adding that Robbie had "still been working a bit."
"She seems to love staying busy," the insider added.
In July, multiple sources confirmed to People that Robbie was pregnant and expecting her first child. Shortly after the news went public, Robbie made her first post-baby news appearance at Wimbledon, debuting her chic maternity style.
At the time, Robbie chose a draped, black and white polka dot dress by Alaïa. She draped a cape in matching fabric over one shoulder, while an asymmetric skirt sliced just above her knees.
Robbie also showed off her growing baby bump in August while enjoying a much-earned vacation in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean. At the time, Robbie was spotted wearing black plants and a white button-up top that she kept wide open, revealing her bare, pregnant stomach, according to photographs obtained by People at the time.
Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016 in the Barbie star's native Australia.
In a 2016 interview with Sunday Style, the star hinted at wanting a larger family, in part because grew up with three siblings.
"I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number," the actress said at the time, according to The Daily Mail.
"I know that once I have kids, they'll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later."
