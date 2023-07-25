Margot Robbie's Friends Were Kinda Mad She Didn't Get to Kiss Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You know when you go on a date and your friends are dying to know every detail, and they're kind of disappointed if you didn't kiss? Well, Margot Robbie has to contend with the supersized Hollywood version of that.

In the Barbie movie, Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) are "boyfriend-girlfriend," as Ken so eloquently puts it, but because they—ahem—don't have parts, they also don't really do romance or PDA.

As such, in one scene, Ken leans his face towards Barbie as she stays perfectly still and smiling, then pulls back after he gets to a few inches away from her face.

Asked in a recent interview with People whether she was happy she didn't have to kiss Gosling, Robbie said, "Uh, no! That didn’t feel like a win for me."

She continued, "All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!'" (Robbie was a producer on Barbie and worked closely with director Greta Gerwig on creative decisions.)

Robbie concluded of her interactions with these disappointed friends, "I was like, 'I know, I can’t check that one off [my list].'"

Despite Robbie not getting to kiss Gosling, it sounds like the costars had a great time filming the blockbuster movie, and still managed to bond.

For example, Gosling told the story of a cute tradition Robbie started on set.

"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined," he said recently. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

Loved this story when I first heard it, still love it now!

Barbie is in theaters now.