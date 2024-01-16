Mariah Carey Works Out in Heels and a Sparkly Gold Gown, Because of Course She Does

For Mariah Carey, upholding her reign as the undisputed Queen of Christmas doesn't come easy. It takes some serious work, and part of the regimen? Working out, but MC-style: in heels and a sparkly gown (because, obviously).
Yep, that's what the "All I Want For Christmas" singer casually wore to show off some leg presses in an Instagram video.
Carey showed that she's as funny as she is talented, as she took part in the "Of Course" video trend currently sweeping the internet. It involves an individual sharing stereotypes they supposedly adhere to.
For Carey, this involved parodying home habits that perfectly fit her diva persona.
The first showed her in a stunning gold dress and platform heels, sitting on a leg press machine to work out.
“I’m Mariah Carey," she told the camera. "Of course this is my workout ensemble."
The other videos show her having her glam squad work on her while she lies in bed, reading her own autobiography by the pool, and having a masseuse for each of her dogs.
We love to see stars joining in on trends and poking fun at their public persona!
A photo posted by mariahcarey on
But at least one aspect might not be so far from the truth, as one of these stereotypes is actually very, very accurate for Carey.
Fans may remember that in the early 2000s, Carey appeared on an episode of MTV Cribs. In season four, episode one (to be exact), Carey gave viewers a tour of her New York City penthouse.
While she wouldn't show many off-limit rooms (one of which supposedly contained Marilyn Monroe's piano), she did show them her workout space. Carey also demonstrated that she uses her treadmill with heels on. That's definitely one way to practice seamlessly strutting in high heels!
Honestly, this might be how she gets such killer calves, so I might just have to give it a go myself.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Original 'Mean Girls' Star Lindsay Lohan Is Very "Hurt" and "Disappointed" About a Low Blow Joke at Her Expense in the New Film
After all of her support shown towards the 2024 iteration, *this* is how she's treated?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Are Gyu-ri and Min-kyu Still Together After 'Single's Inferno' Season 3?
The model and the rescue diver were a controversial couple of the season.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Victoria Beckham's 'Painting by Numbers' Contour Trick Is Honestly Genius
So posh.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Mariah Carey Is Newly Single After Seven Years—But Shakes It Off At the White House
Even POTUS bows down to the Queen of Christmas.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Mariah Carey Is Bath Queen as Well as Christmas Queen, FYI
Or just "queen," I guess.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mariah Carey Tells Jennifer Hudson Why She Doesn’t Have a Driver’s License
“It’s just better for me to go with somebody in the car and not drive.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Mariah Carey Out-Memes Herself, Says "I Still Don't Know Her" About Jennifer Lopez
Their one-sided feud lives on.
By Mehera Bonner
-
You Do NOT Want to Ask Mariah Carey if She Needs a Backup Track
She has it handled, thanks.
By Samantha Leal