Going down a sartorial rabbit hole is one of the best parts of my job. Every morning, I wake up excited to identify Kendall Jenner's new designer jeans or Zoë Kravitz's mysterious bag (plot twist, it's The Row). But on June 17, I officially met my match.

Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted en route to her dance studio in L.A. As soon as I saw the paparazzi pics, I was confident in my ability to discern each piece, starting with her bright white sneakers. Because of my role, I know she owns similar styles from Allbirds, Prada, Chloé, and Nike. After hours of Googling, zooming in and out, and getting my colleagues' opinions, I'm disappointed to admit I haven't solved the mystery of Lopez's all-white sneakers. (Cue the Scooby Doo theme song.)

What I do know? They're bulkier than other celeb-beloved styles, like the Adidas Sambas or Puma Speedcats. Lopez's trainers are mostly white with gray accents on the heels and uppers. The toes and heels feature heightened cushioning, which offers extra support while dancing or exercising. What's more, there are additional black outsoles on each heel. This subtle accent doesn't appear on any of her recent sneakers, including the rare Nike x Off-White shoes she wore on June 16.

Jennifer Lopez starts a fashion whodunnit in mysterious white sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez's sneakers have certainly stumped me, but the rest of her athleisure was easily distinguishable. On top, the Marry Me star styled a cropped zip-up from Gucci. (It doesn't take a fashion expert to notice the bold embroidery on her back.) From there, she slipped on a brown jumpsuit with an entirely open back.

I immediately recognized Lopez's gym bag as the Dior D-Journey tote she's been wearing nonstop. Fresh from the Spring 2025 collection, the slouchy shoulder style rings in at $5,300 and is available in three sizes; Lopez is partial to the largest (now sold-out) option.

Jennifer Lopez pairs her unknown sneakers with a Gucci jacket and a Dior D-Journey bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez's sneakers have certainly defeated me this round, but in the name of fashion, I'm not giving up. I'll be fixating on this task all week long. And if you determine the label before I do, give me a ring. (Or if J.Lo herself wants to chime in, it would make my editor very happy.) In the meantime, join me in shopping comparable kicks via the curated edit below. They're from brands already in Lopez's closet.

Shop White Sneakers Inspired by Jennifer Lopez