Martha Stewart Wouldn't Be Golden Bachelorette for $1 Million an Episode

To be fair, she's worth an estimated 400 of those.

Martha Stewart at Sports Illustrated launch
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Martha Stewart isn't interested in being the next Golden Bachelorette, sorry.

The businesswoman went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with her bestie Snoop Dogg, and they all played a game where Seth Meyers had to guess whether Snoop and Stewart would care about a bunch of topics from pop culture. The segment was called "Do Besties Give a Damn?"

Asked whether the besties would care about The Golden Bachelorette, Meyers guessed that they wouldn't.

This was the right answer, with the rapper saying, "What is that?" and Cohen explaining, "That is The Bachelorette but with an older gal."

Snoop then said, "Oh, no!" and Stewart chimed in, "Not at all."

Cohen then asked whether the celebrity chef would ever consider going on The Golden Bachelorette, and she told him, "Absolutely not."

The talk show host insisted, asking her if she'd do it for $1 million an episode. "No," she said categorically. "The guys aren't hot enough."

To be fair, Stewart is worth an estimated $400 million right now, so Snoop was onto something when he protested on her behalf, "Add another zero!"

Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Care About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Whereabouts | WWHL - YouTube Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Care About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Whereabouts | WWHL - YouTube
Watch On

Speaking of Stewart's love life, the mogul recently made headlines and delighted fans with the nonchalant way she confirmed she had cheated on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

The revelation came about in a trailer for her Netflix documentary Martha, which will be available for streaming starting Oct. 30. The star sat down for an interview, and said, "Young women, listen to my advice. If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of sh*t. Get out of that marriage."

When the producer hit back, "Didn't you have an affair early on?" Stewart replied, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

The author and her husband were married between 1961 and 1990, and share daughter Alexis Stewart, 59.

Martha | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Martha | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸