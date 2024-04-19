Matty Healy Was ‘Worried’ He’d Be Portrayed As a “Villain” on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ Sources Say

Musician Matty Healy has reportedly reacted to being an alleged character in Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.

According to various sources who spoke to US Weekly, the 1975 lead singer and songwriter "still thinks very highly of Taylor, but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album."

The source went on to tell the publication that despite his fears, Healy "couldn’t be happier” with the final product.

After working together in 2022, Healy and Swift were first reported to be romantically linked in the summer of 2023 and after her public split from actor Joe Alwyn.

Soon after confirming their romance, Healy's longstanding history of exhibiting problematic behavior surfaced—including comments about rapper Ice Spice's race that he later walked back and apologized for—and the pair confirmed their split in June of the same year, US Weekly reports.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift released The Tortured Poets Department at midnight EST on April 19. Then—two hours later at 2 a.m.—the singer surprised fans by announcing that the album is actually a secret double album, and released 15 additional tracks to the diehard Swifties' delight.

According to an US Weekly source, Healy's family was aware that he was likely to be mentioned in some way or form in Swift's latest album.

"Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider told the publication. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”



Another source told the same publication that Healy was "really appreciative" to receive a gracious "heads-up" from Swift's team regarding her new album.

“He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light,” the source continued to explain, adding Healy was concerned that people listening to the album "wouldn’t get the full story.”

Healy was reportedly “also very nervous about the Swifties,” the source added, but is “happy he can move on with less anxiety.”

“Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real,” the source continued, adding that while the pair does not “speak anymore,” they “had a strong bond” and Healy will “always hold a special place" for Swift.